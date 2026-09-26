Blue Eagles rebound, soar past Falcons

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles are back in the win column.

Ateneo fended off a gritty Adamson side, 73-68, in their UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball matchup Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Following a humbling loss against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons last week, the Blue Eagles bounced back.

Jared Bahay sparked Ateneo with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Travis Roberts added 14 markers while Ian Espinosa had 10.

Ateneo led by 13 points, 65-52, with 4:15 remaining after a Roberts jumper.

But in usual Adamson fashion, the Soaring Falcons stormed back, gritting their way to within six, 61-67, with 1:41 remaining after a Ray Allen Torres trey.

A floater by Bahay, though, kept Ateneo’s distance, before Mat Edding and Precious Jonah made it a five point deficit, 64-69.

Free throws by Bahay, though, iced the game for the Katipunan-based squad.

Jonah stood tall for Adamson with 17 points and eight rebounds, to go with four blocks, two assists and a steal.

Edding and Torres had 12 apiece.

Ateneo is now holding a 2-1 win-loss record, while Adamson dropped to 1-1.