Strong Group downs UAE national squad to open Dubai stint

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 25, 2025 | 9:20am
DeMarcus Cousins (right) shoots in the Strong Group Athletics' practice.
MANILA, Philippines -- The Strong Group Athletics (SGA) had a triumphant start in the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship after edging the United Arab Emirates' national team, 99-91, early Saturday morning (Manila time).

SGA unleashed a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to break the game wide open and keep their opponents at bay.

Chris McCullough powered the Philippine-based squad with 28 points and six rebounds. DeMarcus Cousins added 24 markers, four dimes and four boards.

The two squads were kept in a tight match through the first three quarters, with neither team gaining significant ground.

Come the fourth period, the game became a nip-and-tuck affair as the two teams traded baskets and leads.

After a putback by Rhenz Abando and a jumper by McCullough gave SGA a 69-67 lead, a triple by Hamid Abdullateef put UAE ahead anew.

But a McCullough jumper gave SGA the lead once again, before another 3-pointer by Omar Alameeri connected to hand the home team the advantage, 73-71.

This was the only field goal of the UAE, though, in two minutes as SGA ran amuck.

They uncorked 14 straight points built on points of McCullough, Malachi Richardson and Allen Liwag to grab a 85-75 lead.

An and-one play by Qais Omar Alshabebi snapped the run, but Abando, McCullough and Cousins teamed up for an 8-3 run to take control of a 15 point edge, 93-78, with 3:53 left.

Eight straight points by the UAE, capped by a layup by Abdullateef, sliced the deficit to seven, 86-93, with 2:21 to go.

Cousins retaliated with a deuce to keep SGA’s distance, but a 3-pointer by Abdullateef made it a two-possession game, 89-95, with 1:42 remaining.

However, finishing touches by Abando and McCullough iced the game.

Richardson added 21 points, five rebounds and two assists for SGA, while Abando had 13.

Demarco Dickerson paced the UAE with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes of play. Alshabebi added 23 points.

SGA, last year’s runners-up, will take on Al Nasr in their next game.

STRONG GROUP ATHLETICS
