Beermen hang on vs FiberXers

San Miguel's Juami Tiongson (33) attempts a triple against Converge's Schonny Winston (8) during their PBA Commissioner's Cup matchup Friday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen arrested their two-game losing streak in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, surviving a scare from the Converge FiberXers, 116-113, Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

San Miguel saw its 19-point fourth quarter lead shrink to just one late in the game, but the game eventually went their way as they held on until the final buzzer.

Malik Pope and Juami Tiongson led the way for the Beermen, finishing with 22 points apiece. The former added 14 rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal, while the latter pulled down four boards and made six 3-pointers.

The Beermen led 100-81 in the opening minute of the fourth after a free throw by Pope. They were still up by 17 points, 108-91, at the 7:26 mark of the final frame after a Pope layup.

But a 15-4 run by Converge, capped by a Cheick Diallo slam, sliced San Miguel's lead to just six, 106-112, with 4:08 remaining.

A Tiongson pull-up jumper halted the run, but Converge was already waxing hot.

A 7-2 blitz capped by a Diallo deuce made it a one-point game, 113-114, with 1:36 to go in the game.

June Mar Fajardo had to work hard in the next possession to force a foul call, and he split his freebies, 115-113, with 1:22 left.

Alec Stockton had the chance to push Converge ahead, but his 3-pointer with less than a minute left missed.

After Tiongson missed a jumper of his own on the other end, he was able to force a turnover and grab the ball to give another chance for San Miguel to have the knockout punch. The ball eventually went to CJ Perez, who attempted a 4-pointer as Jordan Heading was about to intentionally foul him, giving him four free throws with 20.8 seconds left.

Perez, though, was able to make just one of his four attempts to give San Miguel a 116-113 advantage.

Stockton had the chance to tie the game up as he attempted a triple. He was able to force Marcio Lassiter to leave his feet with a pump-fake and had a clean attempt, but he missed the shot.

And with 1.9 seconds left, Pope was fouled and he missed both, giving the FiberXers a last-gasp shot at a tie or a win.

Bryan Santos, though, missed everything in his Hail Mary shot over the outstretched arms of Pope as time expired.

Fajardo tallied a double-double of 19 points and14 rebounds for the Beermen, while Don Trollano contributed 17 points. Perez finished with 11 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, but he shot a horrendous 2-of-8 from the foul line.

Diallo powered Converge with 28 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a block. Heading added 25 markers, while Stockton and Justine Baltazar registered 10 and 13 points, respectively.

“This is the first time I think for so many games na we have a good start since nung game namin against Magnolia. And we dictate the tempo of the game, but in the endgame, that's what I've said during our huddle before the game, na it's not only the start, it's the finishing,” San Miguel head coach Leo Austria told reporters.

“And then that's what happened. But fortunately, we're able to win it out, [despite being up] 19 points,” he added.

The FiberXers thus finished their elimination round with an 8-4 win-loss record, while the Beermen rose to 5-6, strengthening their quarterfinal bid. Their win officially dashed Blackwater's quarterfinal hopes.

San Miguel will cap off its eliminations against TNT on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the same venue.