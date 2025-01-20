^

Cool Smashers stake perfect record vs Solar Spikers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 20, 2025 | 12:36pm
Creamline went into the Christmas break with a pristine 4-0 record and should be the heavy favorite going into their 4 p.m. showdown with Capital1.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

1:30 p.m. - Galeries Tower vs Cignal

4 p.m. - Capital1 vs Creamline

6:30 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline eyes to stay as the league’s lone undefeated squad as it shoots for win No. 5 against Capital1 Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Cool Smashers went into the Christmas break with a pristine 4-0 record and should be the heavy favorite going into their 4 p.m. showdown with the Solar Spikers, who are aiming to come out of a slow 1-4 start.

Petro Gazz and Cignal, for their part, try to stay in the top three as they clash with Chery Tiggo at 6:30 p.m. and Galeries Tower at 1:30 p.m, respectively.

The Angels should come in oozing with confidence after winning five of their first six outings when they tangle with the Crossovers side seeking to improve on their 4-2 mark.

For the HD Spikers, who possess a 4-1 slate, they would try to fill the massive vacuum left by the power pair of Ces Molina and Riri Meneses when they battle the Highrisers, who are looking to hike their 1-5 mark.

Chery Tiggo may unveil its brand new acquisition in former Creamline stalwart Risa Sato, who is expected to mesh well with a team already loaded with talent like Cess Robles, Shaya Adorador, Jen Nierva, Ara Galang and Aby Maraño among others.

"Each player was tasked with maintaining their strength and conditioning routines individually during the break," said Chery Tiggo coach Norman Miguel. "To ensure accountability, they submitted video updates to our strength and conditioning coaches for monitoring."

For Capital1, it will parade a new recruit in Trisha Genesis, formerly of Nxled.

