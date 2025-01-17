Team Secret seeks entry on international Valorant stage

MANILA, Philippines — All-Filipino Valorant squad Team Secret is confident that 2025 will be the year they make it to the Valorant world stage once more.

One of the few squads that did not make any player changes in the off-season, the Adobo Gang will still field their same all-Filipino roster of Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco, Adrian "invy" Reyes, Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera, James "2GE" Goopio and Brheyanne "Wild0reoo" Reyes.

Though unable to defend the title during the 2025 Asia-Pacific Predator League as Reyes faced schedule issues with his travel documents, Team Secret is high on its current roster heading into the Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific Kickoff tournament, which begins Saturday, January 18.

"Kaya namin. Confident naman kami, confident ako na magpeperform kami. More experienced na kami [as a team],” Cuyco, the team's captain said in an interview with the Philippine media.

The current roster had an explosive debut during the second split of Valorant esports last year but suffered an early exit at the hands of Talon during the lnockout stages, finishing fifth in the regional league for the fourth consecutive time.

But with renewed motivation to reach the world stage, Team Secret is confident of making it to either Masters or Champions this year, having almost done so the past two years.

"For sure, we will be better this season and hopefully get a better result," said Cuyco.

The squad will begin its VCT campaign on January 19 against Global Esports at 4 p.m. (Manila time).