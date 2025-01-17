^

Sports

Team Secret seeks entry on international Valorant stage

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 17, 2025 | 9:42am
Team Secret seeks entry on international Valorant stage
Team Secret.
VCT Pacific

MANILA, Philippines — All-Filipino Valorant squad Team Secret is confident that 2025 will be the year they make it to the Valorant world stage once more.

One of the few squads that did not make any player changes in the off-season, the Adobo Gang will still field their same all-Filipino roster of Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco, Adrian "invy" Reyes, Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera, James "2GE" Goopio and Brheyanne "Wild0reoo" Reyes.

Though unable to defend the title during the 2025 Asia-Pacific Predator League as Reyes faced schedule issues with his travel documents, Team Secret is high on its current roster heading into the Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific Kickoff tournament, which begins Saturday, January 18.

"Kaya namin. Confident naman kami, confident ako na magpeperform kami. More experienced na kami [as a team],” Cuyco, the team's captain said in an interview with the Philippine media.

The current roster had an explosive debut during the second split of Valorant esports last year but suffered an early exit at the hands of Talon during the lnockout stages, finishing fifth in the regional league for the fourth consecutive time.

But with renewed motivation to reach the world stage, Team Secret is confident of making it to either Masters or Champions this year, having almost done so the past two years.

"For sure, we will be better this season and hopefully get a better result," said Cuyco.

The squad will begin its VCT campaign on January 19 against Global Esports at 4 p.m. (Manila time).

ESPORTS

GAMING

VALORANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Painters rout Batang Pier to regain winning ways

Painters rout Batang Pier to regain winning ways

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters broke their two-game losing streak in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after blasting the...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen stay winless in EASL, fall to Hong Kong Eastern

Beermen stay winless in EASL, fall to Hong Kong Eastern

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
A win in the East Asia Super League (EASL) remains elusive for the San Miguel Beermen.
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots repel Fuel Master to boost quarterfinals bid

Hotshots repel Fuel Master to boost quarterfinals bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshots scored a crucial victory in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, edging the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 110-104,...
Sports
fbtw
Raptors upset Celtics, Knicks sink Sixers

Raptors upset Celtics, Knicks sink Sixers

22 hours ago
R.J. Barrett scored 22 points as the lowly Toronto Raptors turned the tables on the Boston Celtics with a dominant 110-97...
Sports
fbtw
Iloilo Gov Cup kicks off &rsquo;25 tennis season

Iloilo Gov Cup kicks off ’25 tennis season

1 day ago
The new tennis season kicks off in grand style as Iloilo City welcomes the country’s premier players and rising stars...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ROS muddles race for top 2

ROS muddles race for top 2

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Rain or Shine scooped up a crucial win over erstwhile league leader NorthPort, 127-107, to rejoin a mad scramble for the two...
Sports
fbtw
Raptors upset Celtics, Rockets rout Nuggets

Raptors upset Celtics, Rockets rout Nuggets

11 hours ago
R.J. Barrett scored 22 points as the lowly Toronto Raptors turned the tables on the Boston Celtics with a dominant 110-97...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek powers into Raducanu clash

Swiatek powers into Raducanu clash

11 hours ago
Iga Swiatek romped into a third-round showdown with Emma Raducanu in the Australian Open on Thursday while Taylor Fritz was...
Sports
fbtw
Another Dormitorio rises

Another Dormitorio rises

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Just like her elder sister Ariana, Lexi Dormitorio once dreamed of reaping honors for the country in the international scene...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with