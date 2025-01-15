^

Sports

Bossing overtake Dyip in battle of cellar dwellers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 15, 2025 | 7:36pm
Bossing overtake Dyip in battle of cellar dwellers
Blackwater's Justin Chua (18) grabs the ball against the defense of the Terrafirma Dyip during the PBA Commissioner's Cup action Wednesday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — The Blackwater Bossing erupted in the fourth quarter and never looked back, keeping the Terrafirma Dyip winless in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, 96-86, Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

In a battle of the league’s bottom teams, the Bossing started off the final frame with a 9-1 run to keep the Dyip at bay and win their second contest of the import-laden conference, as they snapped their four-game losing streak.

George King spearheaded the Bossing with 26 points on a horrendous 9-of-31 shooting. Justin Chua added 17 markers, 12 boards and two dimes.

Terrafirma led by as much as 10 points early on, 21-11, but Blackwater climbed out of that hole and took control of the game.

The two squads traded leads in the next two quarters, with the Bossing taking a 71-67 lead heading into the final frame.

But Richard Escoto, Rey Suerte, Kib Montalbo and Justin Chua teamed up to erect a 12-point lead, 80-68, in the first few minutes of the fourth.

A layup by Brandon Edwards halted the run, but Chua quickly answered back with a jumper.

Terrafirma was able to cut the lead to just five, 79-84, after a triple by Pringle.

However, a 5-0 blitz by Christian David and Jaydee Tungcab pushed the lead back to 10, 89-79, with 3:57 left.

The Dyip tried to storm back anew after a triple by Pringle and a split from the line by Edwards, 83-89, but Mike Ayonayon heated up and unleashed seven straight points to make it a 96-83 advantage with 1:55 remaining.

Terrafirma had chances to cut the lead, but costly misses and turnovers down the stretch sought the door on a comeback.

“I think just the will to win. I just wanted to win. It's been a long time again. And just keeping a great attitude, a good attitude to, you know, sana mahawa yung teammates ko,” Chua told reporters after the game.

“Just positive energy lang talaga. I know I played bad last game and it's my fault. Just wanted to bounce back lang today,” he added.

Ayonayon added 15 markers for the 2-7 Bossing, while Tungcab had 11 points.

Edwards powered the 0-10 Dyip with 29 points, 16 rebounds and an assist. Louie Sangalang and Brent Parasio chipped in 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Blackwater will take on Converge next, while Terrafirma will look to finally win one against Hong Kong Eastern.

BLACKWATER BOSSING

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mikey Williams boosts Strong Group roster for Dubai joust

Mikey Williams boosts Strong Group roster for Dubai joust

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Former TNT Tropang Giga ace guard Mikey Williams is making a Philippine comeback with the Strong Group Athletics for the 34th...
Sports
fbtw
PSA toasts POC chief on January 27

PSA toasts POC chief on January 27

21 hours ago
The man who sparked the renaissance in Philippine sports gets a piece of the spotlight in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
PSA Awards: Philippine Olympic chief Tolentino is Executive of the Year

PSA Awards: Philippine Olympic chief Tolentino is Executive of the Year

1 day ago
Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino will be recognized as Executive of the Year during the traditional gala night by the...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers glad to be able to clamp down on Elasto Painters

FiberXers glad to be able to clamp down on Elasto Painters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Facing an explosive Rain or Shine side and falling behind by 17 points, Converge relied on team defense to secure a bounce-back...
Sports
fbtw
Barako Cup lures 50 golf teams in Lipa

Barako Cup lures 50 golf teams in Lipa

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the 2nd Barako Cup golf tournament that headlines the Lipa City Fiesta 2025 in two world-class...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sato transfers to Chery Tiggo

Sato transfers to Chery Tiggo

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Multi-titled middle blocker Risa Sato has crossed over to Chery Tiggo from Creamline.
Sports
fbtw
BEST Center opens year with series of basketball clinics

BEST Center opens year with series of basketball clinics

6 hours ago
The Ateneo College covered courts in Katipunan, Quezon City once again becomes the hub of future basketball stars when it...
Sports
fbtw
Record-setting Djokovic trumps Federer on way to Melbourne third round

Record-setting Djokovic trumps Federer on way to Melbourne third round

6 hours ago
Novak Djokovic dropped a set but regrouped to reach the Australian Open third round on Wednesday. In doing so, he surpassed...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez outlasts Bucsa in thriller, advances to Australian Open third round

Fernandez outlasts Bucsa in thriller, advances to Australian Open third round

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Leylah Fernandez delivered a thrilling come-from-behind victory to advance to the third round of the Australian Open, overcoming...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with