Bossing overtake Dyip in battle of cellar dwellers

Blackwater's Justin Chua (18) grabs the ball against the defense of the Terrafirma Dyip during the PBA Commissioner's Cup action Wednesday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Blackwater Bossing erupted in the fourth quarter and never looked back, keeping the Terrafirma Dyip winless in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, 96-86, Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

In a battle of the league’s bottom teams, the Bossing started off the final frame with a 9-1 run to keep the Dyip at bay and win their second contest of the import-laden conference, as they snapped their four-game losing streak.

George King spearheaded the Bossing with 26 points on a horrendous 9-of-31 shooting. Justin Chua added 17 markers, 12 boards and two dimes.

Terrafirma led by as much as 10 points early on, 21-11, but Blackwater climbed out of that hole and took control of the game.

The two squads traded leads in the next two quarters, with the Bossing taking a 71-67 lead heading into the final frame.

But Richard Escoto, Rey Suerte, Kib Montalbo and Justin Chua teamed up to erect a 12-point lead, 80-68, in the first few minutes of the fourth.

A layup by Brandon Edwards halted the run, but Chua quickly answered back with a jumper.

Terrafirma was able to cut the lead to just five, 79-84, after a triple by Pringle.

However, a 5-0 blitz by Christian David and Jaydee Tungcab pushed the lead back to 10, 89-79, with 3:57 left.

The Dyip tried to storm back anew after a triple by Pringle and a split from the line by Edwards, 83-89, but Mike Ayonayon heated up and unleashed seven straight points to make it a 96-83 advantage with 1:55 remaining.

Terrafirma had chances to cut the lead, but costly misses and turnovers down the stretch sought the door on a comeback.

“I think just the will to win. I just wanted to win. It's been a long time again. And just keeping a great attitude, a good attitude to, you know, sana mahawa yung teammates ko,” Chua told reporters after the game.

“Just positive energy lang talaga. I know I played bad last game and it's my fault. Just wanted to bounce back lang today,” he added.

Ayonayon added 15 markers for the 2-7 Bossing, while Tungcab had 11 points.

Edwards powered the 0-10 Dyip with 29 points, 16 rebounds and an assist. Louie Sangalang and Brent Parasio chipped in 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Blackwater will take on Converge next, while Terrafirma will look to finally win one against Hong Kong Eastern.