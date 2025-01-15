BEST Center opens year with series of basketball clinics

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo College covered courts in Katipunan, Quezon City once again becomes the hub of future basketball stars when it hosts the multi-awarded and pioneering Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center (BEST Center) clinics from January 18 to March 1.

The Saturdays-only classes are open to students in Levels 1, 2, 3, 4 and Preparatory (5-8 yrs old) in basketball.

The sessions are from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., the same time volleyball clinics in Levels 1, 2, 3, Mastery and adult class are held.

Enrollment is also still open for the classes set at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba Laguna Sessions in basketball are to be held on February 12, 19, 26 (Wednesdays); and February 2, 9, 23 (Sundays) from 8:30 to 12 p.m. for Preparatory Level (5-8 yrs old) and Level 1 (9-11 years old).

Afternoon sessions (1-4:30pm) are offered in Levels 1(12 years old and above), and Levels 2 and 3.

Interested students may contact [email protected], or call 83719724 and 34116260.

Sponsored by Milo in cooperation with Chris Sports and Sklz, the BEST Center is an Olympism Awardee of the Philippine Olympic Committee and a Hall-of-Fame lister of the Philippine Sportswriters Association.