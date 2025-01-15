FiberXers glad to be able to clamp down on Elasto Painters

Converge head coach Franco Atienza reacts to a call during the FiberXers' clash with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters Tuesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Facing an explosive Rain or Shine side and falling behind by 17 points, Converge relied on team defense to secure a bounce-back 103-96 win in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup tussle Tuesday evening.

The FiberXers faced a hungry Elasto Painters squad that just suffered a heartbreaking loss in their previous game.

Converge trailed by 17 points in the first quarter, but dug itself out of the hole and took the lead in the second frame, outscoring the Rain or Shine 30-13.

This turned the game upside down as the FiberXers took a lead as high as 13 points, 98-85, in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Converge head coach Franco Atienza said he is happy with the way his squad adjusted and played off each other’s strengths to secure the grind-out victory.

“Medyo mahirap matchup-an ang one-on-one nila. We know we have to be better on our one-on-one defense. Their fast-break attacks. Medyo nasaktan din kami sa post-ups. So it took a lot of our energy. It took the whole team para ma-stop sila kasi alam namin, one-to-one kami, mahihirapan kami,” Atienza told reporters.

“Dinala kami sa takbuhan pati sa ilalim. It's just nice na kahit paano, nakakuha kami ulit… naibalik namin yung momentum ulit, somewhere in the second, late first. Na-limit namin sila below 100,” he added.

Rain or Shine was kept under 100 points in just three contests thus far — 99 points in a win over Hong Kong Easter, 91 points in their loss against Phoenix, and Tuesday’s 96.

“So, apart from the win, which is really nice, we won this with defense. Late in the season, maka-advance man kami sa playoffs, alam naming kailangan naming gumaling sa depensa e. So it’s just nice na naipanalo namin ito with our defense.”

In the game, the Elasto Painters were able to make just 36 of their 95 shots, good for 37.9%. Converge, on the other hand, shot 35-of-81 from the field for 43.2%.

Rain or Shine was able to haul down four more offensive rebounds (20-16) but gave up 41 defensive rebounds to their 36.

“We know what they like to do. Paulit-ulit nga kami na almost 40-50% ng total score nila is galing sa takbuhan and one-on-one. Pero knowing it, coming into the game, talagang nasaktan kami. At one point, I think we were down by 17. So yun lang, there’s nothing else you can do but to adjust. There's nothing else you can do but to compete,” Atienza said.

“It's just nice that we find it in ourselves somehow. We just played off each other's strengths. Tuloy-tuloy lang. If you're going through a challenge, if you're going through a tough time, tough stretch, balik kayo doon sa what you do best as a team. Defense as a team. Execute as a team. Then, hopefully, maayos namin,” he added.

Jhonard Clarito and Deon Thompson led the way for the Elasto Painters,with 24 and 22 markers, respectively. However, they shot a combined 19-of-41 from the field.

Aside from team defense, Converge also had a balanced scoring outing. Alec Stockton led the way with 21 points, followed by Jordan Heading, who finished with 17. Justin Arana and Kevin Racal contributed 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Import Cheick Diallo and top rookie Justine Baltazar finished with eight markers apiece. The former had 13 rebounds, while the latter had eight boards, two dimes, two steals and a swat.

“That toughness, hopefully, the young team that we are, we'll be able to get that toughness, makuha namin yung resiliency. Even if you are down, babalik ka as a team.”

The FiberXers are now holding onto the solo second spot with a 7-3 win-loss record. They will face the Blackwater Bossing next on Sunday, 5 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.