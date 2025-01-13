^

Sports

Dwight Howard announces return to Strong Group for Dubai tourney

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 13, 2025 | 6:55pm
Dwight Howard announces return to Strong Group for Dubai tourney
Dwight Howard reinforced SGA last year but the local club settled for a runner-up finish to Lebanon’s Al Riyadi, 77-74, on a heartbreaking buzzer-beater.
Facebook / UAE Basketball Association

MANILA, Philippines — NBA champion Dwight Howard will have another tour of Philippine duty.

Howard, in an announcement Monday, has committed to the Strong Group Athletics for the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship from January 24 to February 2.

“I got offered to play for a couple teams in the Dubai tournament but I can’t go against my Pinoy fans,” said the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year on his official social media account.

“Let’s go, Strong Group. Let’s go, Andray (Blatche), Let’s go, Boogie (Demarcus Cousins), Let’s go coach Charles (Tiu). Stay strong.”

The 6-foot-10 American, who won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, reinforced SGA last year but the local club settled for a runner-up finish to Lebanon’s Al Riyadi, 77-74, on a heartbreaking buzzer-beater.

Well, SGA looked extra formidable and ready to exact vengeance this time around with Howard building a quadruple-tower combo with his fellow NBAers.

Aside from the 6-foot-10 Cousins and 6-foot-11 Blatche, SGA will also have Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Ange Kouame to patrol the frontline.

SGA, which made up its Dubai heartbreak with a championship in the 43rd William Jones Cup last year, also announced the signing of two more imports in wingmen Malachi Richardson and Terry Larrier to add to their offensive firepower.

And SGA, mentored by Tiu, is not lacking in local support, too, with former KBL imports Rhenz Abando and Dave Ildefonso spearheading the way.

Also in the fray is veteran Filipino-American playmaker Jason Brickman along with NCAA MVP Allen Liwag, Tony Ynot and Justine Sanchez, who are all Tiu’s troops in St. Benilde.

DWIGHT HOWARD

STRONG GROUP ATHLEÂ­TICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ankle injury spoils Quiambao's Korean Basketball League debut

Ankle injury spoils Quiambao's Korean Basketball League debut

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Kevin Quiambao’s supposedly fiery debut in the Korean Basketball League got cut short following an ankle sprain injury...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings wallop Bossing

Gin Kings wallop Bossing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra vented its ire on a hapless Blackwater side, 86-63, to return to its winning ways in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen edge Hotshots

Beermen edge Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
With its back against the wall, San Miguel relied on the 3-point shooting of Marcio Lassiter and CJ Perez down the stretch...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix learns from losses with long-awaited win streak

Phoenix learns from losses with long-awaited win streak

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After struggling to string together wins in the past few PBA conferences, the Phoenix Fuel Masters finally won two in a row...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic chiefs vow to replace US swim star medals lost in Los Angeles fires

Olympic chiefs vow to replace US swim star medals lost in Los Angeles fires

8 hours ago
Olympic chief Thomas Bach said that US swim icon Gary Hall Jr. would be given a new set of medals to replace those incinerated...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Young Filipino Dota2 team falls short in Predator League title bid

Young Filipino Dota2 team falls short in Predator League title bid

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
The Philippines was unable to become Predator League champion for five straight years as all-Filipino team Ivory fell in the...
Sports
fbtw
Tsitsipas sent packing in Australian Open first round

Tsitsipas sent packing in Australian Open first round

8 hours ago
Two-time Grand Slam runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the Australian Open at the first hurdle Monday with young...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers, Clippers gear up to play in wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles

Lakers, Clippers gear up to play in wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles

9 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers were preparing for a return to NBA action on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) as firefighters...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez battles through weather delay, tough Ukraine rival

Fernandez battles through weather delay, tough Ukraine rival

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Leylah Fernandez showcased her trademark grit and determination to overcome Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva, 7-5, 6-4,...
Sports
fbtw

PSA saluting Fajardo, KQ, Morado

20 hours ago
Three individuals who excelled in their respective fields in the year just passed will be given with distinction in the San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night at the Manila Hotel two weeks...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with