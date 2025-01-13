Dwight Howard announces return to Strong Group for Dubai tourney

MANILA, Philippines — NBA champion Dwight Howard will have another tour of Philippine duty.

Howard, in an announcement Monday, has committed to the Strong Group Athletics for the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship from January 24 to February 2.

“I got offered to play for a couple teams in the Dubai tournament but I can’t go against my Pinoy fans,” said the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year on his official social media account.

“Let’s go, Strong Group. Let’s go, Andray (Blatche), Let’s go, Boogie (Demarcus Cousins), Let’s go coach Charles (Tiu). Stay strong.”

The 6-foot-10 American, who won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, reinforced SGA last year but the local club settled for a runner-up finish to Lebanon’s Al Riyadi, 77-74, on a heartbreaking buzzer-beater.

Well, SGA looked extra formidable and ready to exact vengeance this time around with Howard building a quadruple-tower combo with his fellow NBAers.

Aside from the 6-foot-10 Cousins and 6-foot-11 Blatche, SGA will also have Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Ange Kouame to patrol the frontline.

SGA, which made up its Dubai heartbreak with a championship in the 43rd William Jones Cup last year, also announced the signing of two more imports in wingmen Malachi Richardson and Terry Larrier to add to their offensive firepower.

And SGA, mentored by Tiu, is not lacking in local support, too, with former KBL imports Rhenz Abando and Dave Ildefonso spearheading the way.

Also in the fray is veteran Filipino-American playmaker Jason Brickman along with NCAA MVP Allen Liwag, Tony Ynot and Justine Sanchez, who are all Tiu’s troops in St. Benilde.