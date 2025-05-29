^

Sports

Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 29, 2025 | 6:20pm
Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors
UP's Terrence Fortea (19) wax hot for the Fighting Maroons.
(FilOil EcoOil Sports)

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines heated up from rainbow country in the second half to blow out the University of the East Red Warriors, 89-71, in their FilOil EcoOil 18th Preseason Cup clash Thursday in San Juan. 

The Fighting Maroons, who paraded former Red Warriors Rey Remogat and Gani Stevens, exploded from the 3-point territory led by Terrence Fortea and Gerry Abadiano.

Fortea led UP with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-9 from deep. Abadiano and Francis Nnoruka chipped in 13 points apiece, with the former making three of his five triples and the latter hauling down seven rebounds. 

The Maroons led by just two, 43-41, at the half. 

UE was actually ahead by one, 51-50, at the midway point of the third quarter after an and-one play by Wello Lingolingo.

But a 16-4 run capped by a Remogat trey pushed UP ahead by 11, 66-55. 

The Maroons then continued their 3-point onslaught as they clamped down on defense.

The Red Warriors could not find their way back, with Fortea sinking four 3-pointers in the final quarter. 

The 18-point spread at the end of the contest was the biggest UP lead. 

Stevens and Mark Belmonte chipped in 10 points for the Diliman-based squad, which connected on 10 of its 15 3-pointers in the second half. 

Remogat struggled from the floor with eight points on 2-of-9 shooting. 

Precious Momowei carried the load for UE with 23 points and 18 rebounds along with four block and four steals. John Abate added 20 markers, but it all came in the first half as he turned ice-cold in the second half. Lingolingo added 15 on 5-of-22 shooting. 

UP is now 2-0 in the preseason tournament, while UE dropped to 0-2.

BASKETBALL

UE RED WARRIORS

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala, Mexican pal fly high

Eala, Mexican pal fly high

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
 Finally, Alex Eala scored her first-ever win in a Grand Slam main draw.
Sports
fbtw
Manny&rsquo;s induction to proceed

Manny’s induction to proceed

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
It’s a rule to be retired for at least three years before a fighter is eligible for nomination to the International...
Sports
fbtw
Still laughing, still grinding, Saso finds joy amid US Women's Open pressure

Still laughing, still grinding, Saso finds joy amid US Women's Open pressure

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Despite a recent slump in form, Yuka Saso remains undeterred as she heads into the 80th US Women’s Open at Erin Hills,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala sees 'new era for Filipino sport' after first Grand Slam match win

Eala sees 'new era for Filipino sport' after first Grand Slam match win

1 day ago
Alexandra Eala achieved a first Grand Slam match win for a Filipino woman, saying she hoped her doubles success at the...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner, Djokovic step up French Open challenges

Sinner, Djokovic step up French Open challenges

8 hours ago
Jannik Sinner takes on the retiring Richard Gasquet at the French Open on Thursday (Friday Manila time), while Novak Djokovic...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Casuga clinches JPGT Caliraya crown after clutch pars

Casuga clinches JPGT Caliraya crown after clutch pars

3 hours ago
Jacob Casuga staged a stunning frontside comeback, erasing a two-shot deficit over the final two holes to snatch a dramatic...
Sports
fbtw
Bomogao takes on Rubio in &lsquo;ONE Friday Fights&rsquo; Bangkok card

Bomogao takes on Rubio in ‘ONE Friday Fights’ Bangkok card

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
After her scheduled bout back in March was postponed, Filipino fighter Islay Erika Bomogao will be returning to the ONE Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Ramirez wins lone gold for Philippines in Asian Jiu-jitsu tilt

Ramirez wins lone gold for Philippines in Asian Jiu-jitsu tilt

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Asian Games gold medalist Annie Ramirez saved the best for last, delivering the Philippines lone gold medal in the 9th Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Zus Coffee inks Ceballos&nbsp;

Zus Coffee inks Ceballos 

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Zus Coffee has recently added veteran Fiola Ceballos to a new brew it is trying to concoct with hopes of continuing to make...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with