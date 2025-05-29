Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines heated up from rainbow country in the second half to blow out the University of the East Red Warriors, 89-71, in their FilOil EcoOil 18th Preseason Cup clash Thursday in San Juan.

The Fighting Maroons, who paraded former Red Warriors Rey Remogat and Gani Stevens, exploded from the 3-point territory led by Terrence Fortea and Gerry Abadiano.

Fortea led UP with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-9 from deep. Abadiano and Francis Nnoruka chipped in 13 points apiece, with the former making three of his five triples and the latter hauling down seven rebounds.

The Maroons led by just two, 43-41, at the half.

UE was actually ahead by one, 51-50, at the midway point of the third quarter after an and-one play by Wello Lingolingo.

But a 16-4 run capped by a Remogat trey pushed UP ahead by 11, 66-55.

The Maroons then continued their 3-point onslaught as they clamped down on defense.

The Red Warriors could not find their way back, with Fortea sinking four 3-pointers in the final quarter.

The 18-point spread at the end of the contest was the biggest UP lead.

Stevens and Mark Belmonte chipped in 10 points for the Diliman-based squad, which connected on 10 of its 15 3-pointers in the second half.

Remogat struggled from the floor with eight points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Precious Momowei carried the load for UE with 23 points and 18 rebounds along with four block and four steals. John Abate added 20 markers, but it all came in the first half as he turned ice-cold in the second half. Lingolingo added 15 on 5-of-22 shooting.

UP is now 2-0 in the preseason tournament, while UE dropped to 0-2.