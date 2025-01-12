Beermen edge Hotshots

San Miguel's Marcio Lassiter (13) shoots a triple during the Beermen's clash with the Magnolia Hotshots Sunday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

MANILA, Philippines -- With its back against the wall, San Miguel relied on the 3-point shooting of Marcio Lassiter and CJ Perez down the stretch to spark the Beermen’s escape from Magnolia, 85-78, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup clash Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The defending champions came up on top in their finals rematch and rose to 4-4 in the conference.

Magnolia, though, was pushed on the brink of elimination with a 3-6 record.

Perez spearheaded San Miguel with 23 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, four steals and a block. Jabari Narcis added 18 markers, 23 boards and two swats.

After trailing by as much as 13 points in the game, Magnolia led by six, 68-62, early on in the fourth after a layup by Zav Lucero.

But San Miguel inched closer and eventually tied the game up at 74 after a layup by Perez.

After Ricardo Ratliffe broke the tie with a jumper, Lassiter sank back-to-back 3-pointers to push San Miguel firmly ahead, 80-76, with less than a minute remaining.

Mark Barroca floated one in to make it a two-point game, 78-80, but Perez hit the dagger triple to make it 83-78.

Barroca tried to take it back, but missed. Free throws by June Mar Fajardo iced the game and set the final score.

Fajardo and Juami Tiongson added 13 points apiece for the Beermen. The former had 14 boards, six dimes, two swats and a steal, while the latter shot 6-of-9 from the field.

Jericho Cruz chipped in 10.

Ratliffe powered the Hotshots with 24 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Barroca added 13.

San Miguel will take on Meralco next, while Magnolia will face Barangay Ginebra in a must-win matchup.