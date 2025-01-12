^

Sports

Beermen edge Hotshots

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 12, 2025 | 10:11pm
Beermen edge Hotshots
San Miguel's Marcio Lassiter (13) shoots a triple during the Beermen's clash with the Magnolia Hotshots Sunday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- With its back against the wall, San Miguel relied on the 3-point shooting of Marcio Lassiter and CJ Perez down the stretch to spark the Beermen’s escape from Magnolia, 85-78, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup clash Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The defending champions came up on top in their finals rematch and rose to 4-4 in the conference.

Magnolia, though, was pushed on the brink of elimination with a 3-6 record.

Perez spearheaded San Miguel with 23 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, four steals and a block. Jabari Narcis added 18 markers, 23 boards and two swats.

After trailing by as much as 13 points in the game, Magnolia led by six, 68-62, early on in the fourth after a layup by Zav Lucero.

But San Miguel inched closer and eventually tied the game up at 74 after a layup by Perez.

After Ricardo Ratliffe broke the tie with a jumper, Lassiter sank back-to-back 3-pointers to push San Miguel firmly ahead, 80-76, with less than a minute remaining.

Mark Barroca floated one in to make it a two-point game, 78-80, but Perez hit the dagger triple to make it 83-78.

Barroca tried to take it back, but missed. Free throws by June Mar Fajardo iced the game and set the final score.

Fajardo and Juami Tiongson added 13 points apiece for the Beermen. The former had 14 boards, six dimes, two swats and a steal, while the latter shot 6-of-9 from the field.

Jericho Cruz chipped in 10.

Ratliffe powered the Hotshots with 24 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Barroca added 13.

San Miguel will take on Meralco next, while Magnolia will face Barangay Ginebra in a must-win matchup.

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Abando, Ildefonso beef up SGA

Abando, Ildefonso beef up SGA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Former international imports Rhenz Abando and Dave Ildefonso headlined the latest additions to the Strong Group Athletics...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga squeak past FiberXers for fourth straight win

Tropang Giga squeak past FiberXers for fourth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The TNT Tropang Giga won their fourth straight game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, escaping the Converge FiberXers,...
Sports
fbtw
Sinag Liga Asya unfolds

Sinag Liga Asya unfolds

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Sinag Liga Asya has launched another tournament for the further growth and development of Philippine basketball, partnering...
Sports
fbtw
Tuffin keys Phoenix's escape act vs Rain or Shine

Tuffin keys Phoenix's escape act vs Rain or Shine

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Ken Tuffin saved the day for the Phoenix, nailing a game-winning putback with 0.7 seconds left to tow the Fuel Masters over...
Sports
fbtw
The Country Club Invitational golf tourney to feature formidable cast

The Country Club Invitational golf tourney to feature formidable cast

8 hours ago
An elite lineup of former champions, seasoned contenders and rising stars is gearing up for a four-day clash of talent and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine women's lacrosse team scoops up historic bronze in world tilt

Philippine women's lacrosse team scoops up historic bronze in world tilt

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
When lacrosse was introduced to the country 12 years ago, there were high hopes the country could do well internationally...
Sports
fbtw
Morant lifts Grizzlies over Timberwolves

Morant lifts Grizzlies over Timberwolves

8 hours ago
Memphis star Ja Morant scored the game-winner with 18.6 seconds left on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), lifting the Memphis...
Sports
fbtw
Fajardo, Quiambao, Morado-De Guzman to get citations at PSA Awards

Fajardo, Quiambao, Morado-De Guzman to get citations at PSA Awards

8 hours ago
Three individuals who excelled in their respective fields in the year just passed will be given with distinction in the San...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix learns from losses with long-awaited win streak

Phoenix learns from losses with long-awaited win streak

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
After struggling to string together wins in the past few PBA conferences, the Phoenix Fuel Masters finally won two in a row...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey stumbles with 70, slips to joint 29th

Hoey stumbles with 70, slips to joint 29th

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Rico Hoey faced a tougher challenge at the Wai?alae Country Club course on moving day, settling for an even-par 70 that dropped...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with