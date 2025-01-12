Ankle injury spoils Quiambao's Korean Basketball League debut

MANILA, Philippines -- Kevin Quiambao’s supposedly fiery debut in the Korean Basketball League got cut short following an ankle sprain injury in the first half of Goyang Sono Skygunners’ duel against the top-seeded Seoul SK Knights Sunday at the Goyang Gymnasium.

Quiambao, off to a strong start, had a bad landing after a 3-point attempt in the 7:42 mark of the second quarter and was immediately subbed out of the game, which was won convincingly by Seoul, 84-57.

The two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player from La Salle had six points on two triples and a rebound in almost seven minutes of play as he did not return to the game since then.

Quiambao, also a Gilas Pilipinas standout, arrived in Korea only on Friday and yet with little to no practice looked ready for his professional league debut.

But it was to no avail as the Skygunners opted to rest him the rest of the way to avoid any complications albeit it appeared to be a minor setback.

Goyang, which slid to 9-20 at ninth place of the 10-team KBL with 25 games to go, is expected to announce the extent of the injury of its prized Filipino import after signing hime last December midway through the regular season.

Seoul SK improved to a league-leading 22-6 slate.

Meanwhile, UAAP Finals MVP JD Cagulangan of the University of the Philippines made heads turn in his own KBL debut on Friday by stuffing the statsheet for the Suwon KT Sonicboom (15-12).

Cagulangan scattered seven points, nine assists, four rebounds and five steals although Suwon bowed to fellow Filipino import Justin Gutang, who had 11 points, and the Seoul Samsung Thunders (10-17), 78-63.

Another Gilas ace Carl Tamayo continued his fine play with 31 points as the Changwon LG Sakers (15-13) bested the Anyang JKJ Red Boosters (8-21), 86-82, after erupting for 37 points in their 92-88 loss to the streaking Thunders.