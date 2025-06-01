^

Superal sets out for LPGT return with renewed focus

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 1, 2025 | 12:41pm
Superal sets out for LPGT return with renewed focus
Princess Superal
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines -- After a challenging stretch overseas, Princess Superal is making a determined return to Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, bringing with her a revitalized mindset and a clear focus on process over pressure.

Superal, once hampered by recurring injuries, now feels physically and mentally prepared for the next chapter of her golfing journey.

“I feel good about where I’m at with my game. I’ve prepared well and I can see my game is improving, so I’m focused on sticking to my process,” said Superal, who banners a loaded field in the P1-million ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, which blasts off on Tuesday, June 3, at the Forest Hills Golf and Country Club in Antipolo.

Acknowledging the difficulties she had faced in recent campaigns due to injuries, the former US Girls’ Junior champion emphasized the importance of self-care.

“I’ve been taking good care of my body, so no injuries now,” she added, her tone hopeful and grounded.

Rather than setting lofty expectations, Superal is choosing to center herself on growth and presence.

“I’m focused on growing and learning on the course. I want to enjoy my game, not stress about the results, and just do my best every shot,” she said.

The LPGT has been idle for more than two months while the Junior PGT took center stage, leaving the country’s top pros itching to compete again. Some, like Superal, fine-tuned their games overseas, while others stayed home to sharpen fundamentals.

Fresh from a tied 27th finish in the rain-shortened Twinfields Ladies Step-Up event in Japan, Superal, the inaugural Asia Pacific Ladies Championship winner in Jakarta in 2022 – where she stunned the likes of current world No. 3 Lydia Ko and former major winner So Yeon Ryu – has been steadily regaining her form. Now, she’s eager to showcase her progress, contend early and add to her LPGT win tally.

But a slew of rivals are out to stop her title drive, led by Mafy Singson, the last LPGT winner at Eagle Ridge, who co-led after a first-round 65 in a recent China LPGA start, making her a legitimate threat on the tight, rolling Jack Nicklaus-designed layout.

Harmie Constantino, a multi-leg winner and former Order of Merit queen, is looking to rebound after two middling top-20 finishes in the first two legs of this year’s circuit sponsored by ICTSI and supported by official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Other contenders to keep an eye on include Mikha Fortuna, Sarah Ababa, Chihiro Ikeda, Chanelle Avaricio, Tiffany Lee, Velinda Castil, Kayl Nocum, Pamela Mariano, Martina Miñoza and Gretchen Villacencio, who finished runner-up to Korean junior standout Yunju An in last year’s Forest Hills Classic.

Notably absent is season-opening Pradera Verde champion Sam Bruce, now campaigning full-time on the Epson Tour in the US.

While many would look at this comeback as a pressure-packed return, the ICTSI-backed campaigner is intentionally downplaying outside expectations.

“I just want to stay present on the course, trust my swing, and really trust the process of my game. I think results will follow,” said Superal.

As she steps back into the spotlight, Superal brings with her not just a well-prepared game, but a calm confidence rooted in resilience and purpose.

Meanwhile, the Forest Hills Classic sets the tone for the season’s second half before both the LPGT and the PGT (men’s tour) pause again for the Junior PGT Mindanao swing on June 25-27 at Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon.

The pro tours return July 22-25 at Valley Golf, also in Antipolo, where momentum from Forest Hills could prove decisive.

GOLF

PRINCESS SUPERAL
