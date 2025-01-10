Hotshots oust Dyip to boost playoff hopes

Ricardo Ratliffe (20) grabs the rebound against the Terrafirma Dyip defenders Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots grinded out a crucial victory over the lowly Terrafirma Dyip squad, 89-84, to pump life back into their dwindling quarterfinals hopes in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Magnolia went back to the win column and rose to 3-5 in the season while eliminating Terrafirma, which is winless in nine contests.

Ricardo Ratliffe powered the Hotshots with 32 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Zav Lucero added 17 markers, six boards and three dimes to go with a swat and a steal.

It was a tough game for both squads, as they could not get enough separation from each other throughout the game.

The contest was tied at 75 at the halfway point of the fourth after a deuce by Stanley Pringle.

But a 7-0 run capped by a layup by Ratliffe pushed Magnolia firmly ahead, 82-75, with about four minutes to go.

This was a much-needed separation as they held off attempts by Dyip to storm back.

A triple by Brent Paraiso trimmed the deficit to four, 81-85, before Lucero’s free throws pushed the lead back to six, 87-81 with less than two minutes to go.

A 3-pointer by Brandon Walton-Edwards cut it to just three, 84-87, and Terrafirma forced a turnover to get the ball back.

However, in the next possession, Stanley Pringle missed a floater that would have made it a one-point contest.

On the other end, Ratliffe sank the dagger layup to ice the game and set the final score.

Pringle missed a triple on the other end, sealing the deal.

Ian Sangalang chipped in 13 markers and seven boards for Magnolia, while rookie Jerom Lastimosa added 11.

Pringle paced the Dyip with 22 points and five rebounds, while Edwards dropped 11 markers and eight boards.

The Hotshots will take on the San Miguel Beermen next on Sunday, while Terrafirma will face the Blackwater Bossing next Wednesday.