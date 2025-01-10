^

Sports

Hotshots oust Dyip to boost playoff hopes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 10, 2025 | 8:40pm
Hotshots oust Dyip to boost playoff hopes
Ricardo Ratliffe (20) grabs the rebound against the Terrafirma Dyip defenders Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots grinded out a crucial victory over the lowly Terrafirma Dyip squad, 89-84, to pump life back into their dwindling quarterfinals hopes in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Magnolia went back to the win column and rose to 3-5 in the season while eliminating Terrafirma, which is winless in nine contests.

Ricardo Ratliffe powered the Hotshots with 32 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Zav Lucero added 17 markers, six boards and three dimes to go with a swat and a steal.

It was a tough game for both squads, as they could not get enough separation from each other throughout the game.

The contest was tied at 75 at the halfway point of the fourth after a deuce by Stanley Pringle.

But a 7-0 run capped by a layup by Ratliffe pushed Magnolia firmly ahead, 82-75, with about four minutes to go.

This was a much-needed separation as they held off attempts by Dyip to storm back.

A triple by Brent Paraiso trimmed the deficit to four, 81-85, before Lucero’s free throws pushed the lead back to six, 87-81 with less than two minutes to go.

A 3-pointer by Brandon Walton-Edwards cut it to just three, 84-87, and Terrafirma forced a turnover to get the ball back.

However, in the next possession, Stanley Pringle missed a floater that would have made it a one-point contest.

On the other end, Ratliffe sank the dagger layup to ice the game and set the final score.

Pringle missed a triple on the other end, sealing the deal.

Ian Sangalang chipped in 13 markers and seven boards for Magnolia, while rookie Jerom Lastimosa added 11.

Pringle paced the Dyip with 22 points and five rebounds, while Edwards dropped 11 markers and eight boards.

The Hotshots will take on the San Miguel Beermen next on Sunday, while Terrafirma will face the Blackwater Bossing next Wednesday.

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Coming from Guimaras

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
The capital of Guimaras, an island province in Western Visayas, is Jordan and rest assured, there is no affiliation with the basketball GOAT.
Sports
fbtw
Beermen out of EASL playoff race

Beermen out of EASL playoff race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The San Miguel Beermen have been eliminated from playoff contention in the 2025 East Asia Super League (EASL) season after...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Brownlee moves on from crucial lapses vs NorthPort

Ginebra's Brownlee moves on from crucial lapses vs NorthPort

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following costly errors in the end-game of their close loss to NorthPort, Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee is keeping...
Sports
fbtw
NBA-best Cavs win 11th in a row to end 15-game Thunder streak

NBA-best Cavs win 11th in a row to end 15-game Thunder streak

1 day ago
In a historic showdown seen as a possible NBA Finals preview, Jarrett Allen scored 25 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers...
Sports
fbtw
Gella ousted from bowling World Cup

Gella ousted from bowling World Cup

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Filipino bowling ace Grace Gella’s magical run in the IBF World Cup in Hong Kong ended Friday after falling to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maiden Sinag Liga Asya-DOJ hoops league tips off

Maiden Sinag Liga Asya-DOJ hoops league tips off

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Sinag Liga Asya launched another tournament for the further growth and development of Philippine basketball, partnering this...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic champ Zheng says 'getting closer' to top-ranked Sabalenka

Olympic champ Zheng says 'getting closer' to top-ranked Sabalenka

8 hours ago
Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen said at the Australian Open Friday that she is getting "closer and closer" to Aryna Sabalenka,...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine taekwondo body upbeat on 2025 ahead of general assembly

Philippine taekwondo body upbeat on 2025 ahead of general assembly

9 hours ago
What’s in store for Philippine taekwondo for the year 2025 and beyond – its directions, goals and expectations...
Sports
fbtw
Murray braces for Djokovic ire in coaching debut at Australian Open

Murray braces for Djokovic ire in coaching debut at Australian Open

11 hours ago
Andy Murray says he is ready to be on the receiving end of Novak Djokovic's ire in pressure moments at the Australian Open,...
Sports
fbtw
Combustible Kyrgios says tennis 'a bit mundane' without him

Combustible Kyrgios says tennis 'a bit mundane' without him

11 hours ago
Nick Kyrgios claimed Friday tennis was getting mundane without him as he prepares for his Grand Slam comeback at the Australian...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with