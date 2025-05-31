Cruise control for Sinner, Djokovic
MANILA, Philippines — Jannik Sinner ended the retiring Richard Gasquet’s career with a one-sided victory at the French Open on Thursday, while Novak Djokovic successfully continued his Grand Slam record bid at Roland Garros.
Women’s second seed and former finalist Coco Gauff booked a place in the Last 32, after 18-year-old contender Mirra Andreeva cruised through.
World No. 1 Sinner had no trouble in seeing off the 38-year-old Gasquet, playing at the tournament for the 22nd and final time, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 in under two hours.
Sinner made his comeback from a three-month doping ban at the Italian Open earlier in May, reaching the final before losing in straight sets to reigning Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz.
Djokovic continued his bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title by downing Frenchman Corentin Moutet in straight sets, despite needing a medical time-out to treat a blister on his foot.
The 38-year-old, who became just the third man to win 100 ATP titles last week in Geneva, eventually put away an obdurate Moutet, winning 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1).
The Serb will next play Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic, as he edges closer to a possible quarterfinals clash with Alexander Zverev.
Third seed Zverev bounced back from losing the first set in a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 win over Dutchman Jesper de Jong.
Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen became the first woman to reach the Last 16 on after a 6-3, 6-4 win over Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko.
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka also eased into Last 16 with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over Serbia’s Olga Danilovic.
