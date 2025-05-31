^

Cruise control for Sinner, Djokovic

The Philippine Star
May 31, 2025 | 12:00am
Cruise control for Sinner, Djokovic
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his match against Argentine's Francisco Cerundolo at the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome on May 13, 2025.
Piero Cruciatti / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Jannik Sinner ended the retiring Richard Gasquet’s career with a one-sided victory at the French Open on Thursday, while Novak Djokovic successfully continued his Grand Slam record bid at Roland Garros.

Women’s second seed and former finalist Coco Gauff booked a place in the Last 32, after 18-year-old contender Mirra Andreeva cruised through.

World No. 1 Sinner had no trouble in seeing off the 38-year-old Gasquet, playing at the tournament for the 22nd and final time, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 in under two hours.

Sinner made his comeback from a three-month doping ban at the Italian Open earlier in May, reaching the final before losing in straight sets to reigning Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic continued his bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title by downing Frenchman Corentin Moutet in straight sets, despite needing a medical time-out to treat a blister on his foot.

The 38-year-old, who became just the third man to win 100 ATP titles last week in Geneva, eventually put away an obdurate Moutet, winning 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1).

The Serb will next play Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic, as he edges closer to a possible quarterfinals clash with Alexander Zverev.

Third seed Zverev bounced back from losing the first set in a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 win over Dutchman Jesper de Jong.

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen became the first woman to reach the Last 16 on after a 6-3, 6-4 win over Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka also eased into Last 16 with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over Serbia’s Olga Danilovic.

