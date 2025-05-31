^

Sports

Belen keeps people guessing

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
May 31, 2025 | 12:00am
Belen keeps people guessing
NU star Bella Belen.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Bella Belen waiting game has been extended to another day.

That’s after the three-time UAAP champion and MVP skipped the start of a two-day Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft Combine yesterday at the Paco Arena.

There were reports that Belen was in Laoag, Ilocos Norte to support the Nazareth High School girls’ volleyball team that represented the National Capital Region in the Palarong Pambansa and just couldn’t make it back in time for the PVL event.

She has one more chance to attend the final day today, which will be more focused on scrimmages where draft applicants can show their true wares.

“There’s still tomorrow,” said PVL president Ricky Palou. Belen is the potential top overall pick in this year’s draft rites set June 8 – if she shows up.

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Padrigao fires at will as Tigers claw Falcons in FilOil preseason cagefest

Padrigao fires at will as Tigers claw Falcons in FilOil preseason cagefest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Forthsky Padrigao showcased his confidence in shooting 3-point bombs, towing the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino leaves NorthPort in PBA for Korea's Seoul SK Knights

Tolentino leaves NorthPort in PBA for Korea's Seoul SK Knights

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Arvin Tolentino is heading to the Land of the Morning Calm.
Sports
fbtw
Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
University of the Philippines heated up from rainbow country in the second half to blow out the University of the East Red...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are heading to the championship round of the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers undefeated after...
Sports
fbtw
Caralipio provides needed spark for Converge in win vs Terrafirma

Caralipio provides needed spark for Converge in win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With Converge trailing big against the Terrafirma Dyip on Wednesday, King Caralipio stepped up and exploded in the second...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala crashes out of French Open doubles

Eala crashes out of French Open doubles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Alex Eala has bid adieu to her run in the 2025 French Open after bowing out of the women’s doubles’ second round...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys destroy Indonesia to sweep SEABA U16

Gilas boys destroy Indonesia to sweep SEABA U16

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Gold for Gilas Pilipinas boys.
Sports
fbtw
Vosotros takes over depleted TNT backcourt, helps pull off win over NorthPort

Vosotros takes over depleted TNT backcourt, helps pull off win over NorthPort

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
With the TNT backcourt depleted, sharpshooter and 3x3 veteran Almond Vosotros stepped up for the Tropang 5G, waxing hot from...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos recovers as Liu stays ahead in ADT Taiwan; Go shines in Japan

Ramos recovers as Liu stays ahead in ADT Taiwan; Go shines in Japan

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Sean Ramos bounced back from an early stumble with a strong finish, firing five birdies over his last 14 holes to card a three-under...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with