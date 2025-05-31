Belen keeps people guessing

MANILA, Philippines — The Bella Belen waiting game has been extended to another day.

That’s after the three-time UAAP champion and MVP skipped the start of a two-day Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft Combine yesterday at the Paco Arena.

There were reports that Belen was in Laoag, Ilocos Norte to support the Nazareth High School girls’ volleyball team that represented the National Capital Region in the Palarong Pambansa and just couldn’t make it back in time for the PVL event.

She has one more chance to attend the final day today, which will be more focused on scrimmages where draft applicants can show their true wares.

“There’s still tomorrow,” said PVL president Ricky Palou. Belen is the potential top overall pick in this year’s draft rites set June 8 – if she shows up.