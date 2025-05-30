^

Ramos recovers as Liu stays ahead in ADT Taiwan; Go shines in Japan

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 30, 2025 | 8:14pm
Sean Ramos
MANILA, Philippines — Sean Ramos bounced back from an early stumble with a strong finish, firing five birdies over his last 14 holes to card a three-under 69 in Friday’s rain-shortened Ambassador ADT tournament at the Hsin Feng Golf Country Club in Taiwan.

Ramos, who opened with a 71, improved his 36-hole total to 140, tying for 25th place despite challenging weather conditions that forced the cancellation of the second round.

The Filipino shotmaker, winner of the Philippine Golf Tour leg in Cabanatuan last year, had a shaky start, bogeying the first and third holes. But a birdie on the par-5 fifth helped spark a comeback, and subsequent birdies on the seventh and ninth gave him momentum heading into the back nine.

After four steady pars, Ramos leveraged his length to birdie the par-5 14th and nailed a solid approach on the par-4 17th for another birdie. A missed opportunity on the par-5 18th left him with a par to close, but his overall round was a testament to grit and control.

Despite Ramos' charge, local favorite Yen-Hung Liu continued his commanding performance, posting a second-round 69 to hold firm at 11-under-par 133. Liu offset a rough start — marked by a double bogey and a bogey on his second hole — with six birdies to stay three strokes ahead of the field.

Just behind him, Thai contender Suteepat Prateeptienchai and Taiwanese players Wei-Lun Chang and Shih Chang Chan shared second at 135, built on rounds of 62-68, 68-67, and 69-66, respectively.

Filipino Carl Corpus cooled off after a first-round 70, adding a 71 for 141 to finish tied for 31st, securing a spot for the final round.

But compatriots Aidric Chan and Angelo Que missed the cut. Chan, a recent ADT Vietnam winner, struggled with a 75 before rebounding with a 71 for a 146 – four shots beyond the cutoff.

Que bowed out with a 75-78 showing.

Over in Japan, Lloyd Go mounted a fiery charge at the Mizuno Open, part of the Gateway to The Open series, at the JFE Setonaikai Golf Club in Okayama, also on Friday.

Go, another former PGT winner, rebounded from a two-over start through five holes with six birdies, including a dazzling five-birdie run from hole 17 onward. He climbed from joint 45th to tied 18th with a 138, though still five shots behind leader Shintaro Ban.

Ban delivered a sizzling 65, sparked by a blistering 29 on the front nine, to take solo lead at 133. Hot on his heels, Japanese veteran Jigen Serizawa followed with a 67-67 effort for 134, while Korea’s Song Young Han posted a 68 for 135.

With just a handful of shots separating the leaders from a tightly packed chasing pack, the weekend promises high drama. The Mizuno Open stakes three coveted slots for this year’s edition of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, upping the stakes for every player in contention.

