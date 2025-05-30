Eala crashes out of French Open doubles

The Philippines' Alexandra Eala serves to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their 2025 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament second round singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid, on April 24, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala has bid adieu to her run in the 2025 French Open after bowing out of the women’s doubles’ second round Friday.

Eala and her partner, Mexico’s Renata Zarazua, absorbed a 1-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of the Serbian-Russian pair of Olga Danilovic and Anastasia Potapova.

The match, which took just over an hour, was a masterclass for Danilovic and Potapova.

The Serbian-Russian duo started off hot, going up 2-0 in the first set before Eala and Zarazua held their serve in the third game to cut the deficit, 1-2.

But Danilovic and Potapova won the next four games to grab the first set.

With momentum firmly on their side, the winning pair won the first four games of the second set.

Eala and Zarazua, though, did not go down easily as they won the next two to keep themselves alive, 2-4.

However, Danilovic and Potapova held their serve in the seventh game to go up 5-2.

The Filipino-Mexican duo then stayed in it after blanking their opponents in the next game.

The two pairs battled it out in the deciding ninth game, which ultimately went the way of the winning pair.

Eala, who made her main draw debut in Roland Garros, absorbed a first round exit in singles’ play after falling against Emiliana Arango, 0-6, 6-2, 3-6 on Sunday.

And in the doubles’ division, the Filipino-Mexican pair defeated UK’s Emily Appleton and Spain’s Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers, 7-5, 6-4, in the first round.

The winning duo will now take on the 12th-seeded pair of Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nichols, who defeated the duo of Yulia Putintseva and Leylah Fernandez earlier Friday.