^

Sports

TNT rampage continues

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
May 31, 2025 | 12:00am
TNT rampage continues
Almond Vosotros is TNT’s new ‘zone-buster.’
PBA IMAGES

MANILA, Philippines — Status quo remains for TNT, a team waxing hot despite injury woes, and NorthPort, a squad spiraling amid manpower tweaks and departure of big guns.

The Tropang 5G streaked to their fifth consecutive win with a 94-70 romp over the Batang Pier to step closer to the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Sweet-shooting Almond Vosotros, filling in for injured stars Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac, sparked a telling 32-14 salvo in the second period that enabled TNT to rip the game apart and continue its turnaround off a woeful 0-3 start.

With this result, the grand slam-hunting Tropang 5G moved one win away from clinching a ticket to the quarterfinals.

But it spelled doom for the Batang Pier, who got the boot at 1-7 on the heels of the major trade that sent William Navarro to Magnolia in exchange for Calvin Abueva and Jerrick Balanza and the decision of Arvin Tolentino to leave and to sign up with Korean club Seoul SK Knights.

It was likewise catastrophic for idle Blackwater (1-7), which like NorthPort, could no longer reach the five wins that those occupying the Top 8 in the standings currently hold.

Making the most of his second chance, Vosotros dropped three booming triples that ignited their second-quarter breakaway and finished with 12 in his comeback game to back up Calvin Oftana (15) and RR Pogoy (13).

“Nung nawala ako sa TNT, naging motivated ako na huwag magpabaya sa sarili ko in case mabigyan ako ng second chance. Nung dumating grinab ko,” said the former PBA 3x3 star, who cancelled a family vacation in Japan to reinforce a TNT backcourt further depleted with backup guard Jelo Razon (appendicitis) joining sick bay.

Later, defending champion Meralco (6-5) secured its Last-8 seat with an 82-73 verdict over Barangay Ginebra (5-3).

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Padrigao fires at will as Tigers claw Falcons in FilOil preseason cagefest

Padrigao fires at will as Tigers claw Falcons in FilOil preseason cagefest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Forthsky Padrigao showcased his confidence in shooting 3-point bombs, towing the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino leaves NorthPort in PBA for Korea's Seoul SK Knights

Tolentino leaves NorthPort in PBA for Korea's Seoul SK Knights

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Arvin Tolentino is heading to the Land of the Morning Calm.
Sports
fbtw
Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
University of the Philippines heated up from rainbow country in the second half to blow out the University of the East Red...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are heading to the championship round of the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers undefeated after...
Sports
fbtw
Caralipio provides needed spark for Converge in win vs Terrafirma

Caralipio provides needed spark for Converge in win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With Converge trailing big against the Terrafirma Dyip on Wednesday, King Caralipio stepped up and exploded in the second...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas sweeps way to U16 title

Gilas sweeps way to U16 title

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Throwing its full might, Gilas Pilipinas Youth thoroughly dominated Indonesia, 70-40, to cap another perfect title run in...
Sports
fbtw
CSB makes Final 4

CSB makes Final 4

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
St. Benilde overpowered Lyceum of the Philippines U, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12, at the Filoil EcoOil Arena yesterday to reach the...
Sports
fbtw
Belen keeps people guessing

Belen keeps people guessing

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Bella Belen waiting game has been extended to another day.
Sports
fbtw

Poaching out of control?

By Bill Velasco | 1 hour ago
Is poaching of amateur basketball players out of control?
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with