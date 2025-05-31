TNT rampage continues

MANILA, Philippines — Status quo remains for TNT, a team waxing hot despite injury woes, and NorthPort, a squad spiraling amid manpower tweaks and departure of big guns.

The Tropang 5G streaked to their fifth consecutive win with a 94-70 romp over the Batang Pier to step closer to the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Sweet-shooting Almond Vosotros, filling in for injured stars Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac, sparked a telling 32-14 salvo in the second period that enabled TNT to rip the game apart and continue its turnaround off a woeful 0-3 start.

With this result, the grand slam-hunting Tropang 5G moved one win away from clinching a ticket to the quarterfinals.

But it spelled doom for the Batang Pier, who got the boot at 1-7 on the heels of the major trade that sent William Navarro to Magnolia in exchange for Calvin Abueva and Jerrick Balanza and the decision of Arvin Tolentino to leave and to sign up with Korean club Seoul SK Knights.

It was likewise catastrophic for idle Blackwater (1-7), which like NorthPort, could no longer reach the five wins that those occupying the Top 8 in the standings currently hold.

Making the most of his second chance, Vosotros dropped three booming triples that ignited their second-quarter breakaway and finished with 12 in his comeback game to back up Calvin Oftana (15) and RR Pogoy (13).

“Nung nawala ako sa TNT, naging motivated ako na huwag magpabaya sa sarili ko in case mabigyan ako ng second chance. Nung dumating grinab ko,” said the former PBA 3x3 star, who cancelled a family vacation in Japan to reinforce a TNT backcourt further depleted with backup guard Jelo Razon (appendicitis) joining sick bay.

Later, defending champion Meralco (6-5) secured its Last-8 seat with an 82-73 verdict over Barangay Ginebra (5-3).