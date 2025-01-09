^

Philippines, Japan boost volleyball ties

January 9, 2025 | 5:07pm
Philippines, Japan boost volleyball ties
FIVB executive vice president and AVC president Ramon “Tats” Suzara and Japan Minister and consul general Takahiro Hanada with Alas Pilipinas members Thea Gagate, Dawn Catindig, Vince Lorenzo and EJ Casaña.
PNVF photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and Japan Volleyball Association (JVA) vowed to continue to strengthen the partnership as they look to raise the profile of the sport in the continent.

Japan Minister and Consul General Takahiro Hanada led the turnover of volleyball supplies from the JVA on Thursday at the new PNVF Office at The Bonifacio Prime in Taguig City and Asian Volleyball Confederation president and FIVB executive vice president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, also the PNVF chief, expressed gratitude as the Philippines gets another big boost nine months ahead of its hosting of the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championships.

“With the sport seeing record-breaking attendances and emerging talents, I believe our cooperation comes at an exciting time for volleyball’s culture,” Hanada said.

“We eagerly take this opportunity to support the Philippines’ emerging volleyball scene… We are proud to have this equipment in the hands of young and eager Filipinos,” Hanada added. “It is my hope that these volleyballs play a vital part in fueling the dreams and connections of the Philippines’ youth.”

Suzara expressed gratitude as the PNVF gets a huge help in its efforts to discover talent and at the same time expand the viewership of the sport.

“The Philippines is a volleyball country,” Suzara said. “That’s our main slogan now.”

“These equipment will fuel the enthusiasm of young players in the provinces… These balls will reach many young players in Mindanao, Visayas and Luzon,” Suzara said as he thanked Hanada and the JVA for continued support.

“We appreciate Japan’s continuing support of Asian volleyball and we hope to continue this relationship with Japan not only in terms of equipment but also coaching, national team training camps and even management.”

Hanada handed competition volleyballs during the turnover ceremony to Suzara and Alas Pilipinas women’s and men’s team members Thea Gagate, Dawn Catindig, Vince Lorenzo and EJ Casaña.

“Through our program ‘Sport for Tomorrow,’ Japan realizes and harnesses the power of sports as a force for global prosperity and harmony.”

Sport for Tomorrow is an international exchange and cooperation program on sports based of the commitment of the Japanese government.

Suzara also proudly showed the Japanese consul general around the new PNVF Office which is also set up to be the headquarters of the 2025 Men’s Volleyball World Championship and additionally, houses the AVC president’s office.

PNVF

TATS SUZARA

VOLLEYBALL
