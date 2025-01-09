^

Austria storms ahead at Riviera Am with 69; An pulls away

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 11:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Jonar Austria sustained his impressive first-round charge with a brilliant 69, pulling away from former co-leader Rolando Bregente to establish a commanding seven-stroke lead over Jolo Magcalayo in the Riviera Amateur Open.

The event, held at the Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang, Cavite, continues to showcase top talents on the road to the Philippine Open.

Building on his opening-round 71, Austria tallied a 140 halfway through the 72-hole championship, bringing him closer to securing a dream stint in the $500,000 Philippine Open, slated January 23-26 at Manila Southwoods’ Masters course in Carmona, Cavite.

The top four players will earn berths in the coveted event.

Jolo Magcalayo vaulted into contention with the day’s lowest round — a superb 68 at the Couples Course for a 147 that saw him leap from a tie for 23rd to second place. Shinichi Suzuki, who has been seeded into the Philippine Open, posted a 75 for 149, while Chris Remata carded a 76 to take fourth at 150.

Meanwhile, Bregente struggled in the second round with an 84, dropping to a tie for fifth at 155. He shares the spot with Jed Dy, who fumbled with an 80, along with Jeff Lumbo and Tristan Padilla, both scoring 77s.

John Kier Abdon and Jacob Cajita remained in the mix with 79s, while Rex Zaragosa posted a 78 to stay in contention at 156. With two rounds remaining, the battle for the Philippine Open berths among the nation’s best amateurs and junior players intensifies.

In the women’s division, a 14-year-old Korean sensation An Yunju continued her dominant run despite slowing down with a second-round 73 after an opening 72. Her 145 aggregate gave An, who won a pro tournament at Forest Hills last year, a whopping 15-stroke advantage over Matet Salivio, who carded consecutive 80s for a 160 total.

Anna Fernandez improved with a 78, following an opening 81, for a 161, while Crista Miñoza and Lia Duque finished tied at 166 after 82 and 84, respectively.

