^

Sports

Bregente, Austria set pace at Riviera Am

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 8, 2025 | 2:23pm
Bregente, Austria set pace at Riviera Am

MANILA, Philippines — Rolando Bregente and Jonar Austria matched 71s to set the early pace in the Riviera Amateur Open at the Riviera Golf and Country Club’s Couples course in Silang, Cavite on Tuesday.

The duo’s one-under cards gave them a three-stroke lead over Shinichi Suzuki, who shot a 74. David Serdenia followed with a 75, tying for fourth place with Miko Granada, Chris Remata, Glenn Unabla and Jed Dy.

Gary Sales turned in a 76, while Zeus Sara, Jacob Cajita and John Kier Abdon carded 77s. Ten other players posted 78s, including Patrick Tambalque, Vito Sarines and TJ Padilla.

The top four finishers after 72 holes will earn coveted spots in the Philippine Open.

Suzuki, a member of the Putra Cup national team, and Sara, the reigning Philippine Amateur champion, are already seeded for the $500,000 championship scheduled for Jan. 23-26 at Manila Southwoods’ Masters course.

With this prize at stake, a spirited battle is expected over the next three days as Bregente and Austria aim to maintain their fine starts and secure a rare opportunity to compete alongside the top players of the Asian Tour.

Meanwhile, Mars Pucay and James Lam recently secured berths in the Open by topping the 18-hole qualifier at Canlubang Golf and Country Club. Enrico Gallardo and Joey Huerva also earned spots in the prestigious event making its return to the Asian Tour calendar after a lengthy hiatus.

They will join an elite field that includes Asian Tour regulars Miguel Tabuena, Angelo Que, and Justin Quiban, as well as a formidable roster of Philippine Golf Tour standouts.

Notable names include five-time Order of Merit winner Tony Lascuna, Reymon Jaraula, Keanu Jahns, Clyde Mondilla, Rupert Zaragosa, Jhonnel Ababa, and Guido van der Valk.

Sean Ramos, who recently earned a full Asian Tour card, adds further depth to the roster, which will be headlined by reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion John Catlin of the US.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines sports mourns death of SEAG gold medalist

Philippines sports mourns death of SEAG gold medalist

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Philippine sports was in a state of shock after Southeast Asian Games double gold medalist Mervin Guarte of obstacle racing...
Sports
fbtw
NBTC condemns &lsquo;basket-brawl&rsquo;

NBTC condemns ‘basket-brawl’

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
The National Basketball Training Center called on its participating leagues and schools to champion sportsmanship following...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts start new year right

Bolts start new year right

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
After a powerless end to 2024, Meralco started the New Year on the strongest possible terms.
Sports
fbtw
Eala opens AO bid vs Croatian

Eala opens AO bid vs Croatian

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Alex Eala has drawn a familiar foe in Jana Fett of Croatia for the opening round of the 2025 Australian Open qualifiers at...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi in striking distance despite a 73

Malixi in striking distance despite a 73

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Defending champion Rianne Malixi started hot but limped at the finish to settle for an even 73 in the third round of the Australian...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pegula launches season in style, Navarro also wins at Melbourne tune-up

Pegula launches season in style, Navarro also wins at Melbourne tune-up

1 hour ago
Jessica Pegula dropped just five games to romp past Maria Sakkari at the Adelaide International on Wednesday in a delayed...
Sports
fbtw
Acer bares latest 'Predator' gaming laptops

Acer bares latest 'Predator' gaming laptops

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Talk about apex Predator.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic with point to prove against younger rivals at Australian Open

Djokovic with point to prove against younger rivals at Australian Open

3 hours ago
Novak Djokovic returns to the scene of his greatest triumphs this week at the Australian Open, adamant he is ready and able...
Sports
fbtw
Kyrgios suffers new injury setback days before Australian Open

Kyrgios suffers new injury setback days before Australian Open

5 hours ago
Nick Kyrgios pulled out of an exhibition match with Novak Djokovic citing an abdominal strain on Wednesday, casting doubt...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with