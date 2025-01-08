Bregente, Austria set pace at Riviera Am

MANILA, Philippines — Rolando Bregente and Jonar Austria matched 71s to set the early pace in the Riviera Amateur Open at the Riviera Golf and Country Club’s Couples course in Silang, Cavite on Tuesday.

The duo’s one-under cards gave them a three-stroke lead over Shinichi Suzuki, who shot a 74. David Serdenia followed with a 75, tying for fourth place with Miko Granada, Chris Remata, Glenn Unabla and Jed Dy.

Gary Sales turned in a 76, while Zeus Sara, Jacob Cajita and John Kier Abdon carded 77s. Ten other players posted 78s, including Patrick Tambalque, Vito Sarines and TJ Padilla.

The top four finishers after 72 holes will earn coveted spots in the Philippine Open.

Suzuki, a member of the Putra Cup national team, and Sara, the reigning Philippine Amateur champion, are already seeded for the $500,000 championship scheduled for Jan. 23-26 at Manila Southwoods’ Masters course.

With this prize at stake, a spirited battle is expected over the next three days as Bregente and Austria aim to maintain their fine starts and secure a rare opportunity to compete alongside the top players of the Asian Tour.

Meanwhile, Mars Pucay and James Lam recently secured berths in the Open by topping the 18-hole qualifier at Canlubang Golf and Country Club. Enrico Gallardo and Joey Huerva also earned spots in the prestigious event making its return to the Asian Tour calendar after a lengthy hiatus.

They will join an elite field that includes Asian Tour regulars Miguel Tabuena, Angelo Que, and Justin Quiban, as well as a formidable roster of Philippine Golf Tour standouts.

Notable names include five-time Order of Merit winner Tony Lascuna, Reymon Jaraula, Keanu Jahns, Clyde Mondilla, Rupert Zaragosa, Jhonnel Ababa, and Guido van der Valk.

Sean Ramos, who recently earned a full Asian Tour card, adds further depth to the roster, which will be headlined by reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion John Catlin of the US.