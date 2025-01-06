Yang triumphs as Malixi's title defense falters

Hyojin Yang of South Korea tees off during the second round of the 2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open Golf tournament at the Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne on November 29, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — In a nail-biting showdown against Ella Scaysbrook and Hyojin Yang, Rianne Malixi came up short in her bid to retain the Australian Master of the Amateurs crown, as the Korean standout rose to the occasion and clinched victory on Monday at the Southern Golf Club in Braeside.

Yang’s steady composure under pressure proved decisive, securing the golfer the coveted championship with a gritty 73 in a tense battle that featured shifting fortunes and high drama.

Malixi started the final round four shots behind Australia’s Ella Scaysbrook but mounted an impressive comeback, pulling level at six-under after 11 holes. However, the Filipina's campaign unraveled with a costly bogey-double bogey stumble on Nos. 12 and 13, respectively, effectively ending Malixi's title defense and leaving the door open for Yang and Scaysbrook to battle for the crown.

Yang, ranked No. 84 in the world amateur golf ratings, displayed remarkable poise, avoiding major errors and saving key pars down the stretch to finish with an even-par card for a 286 total. She won by two over Scaysbrook, who began the day as the leader but faltered early on, her 77 dropping her to second place at 288.

Malixi regained her composure after mid-round struggles, finishing with a steady string of pars to card a 74 and secure third place with a total of 289 following her dramatic come-from-behind victory in the championship last year.

Malixi, the world No. 3 amateur, bounced back from a slow start of 74 with a stellar second-round 68 and stayed in contention despite a 73 Sunday until late in the final round.

The victory marked a career-defining moment for Yang, who proved that rankings mean little in the heat of competition. Both Yang and Scaysbrook, No. 155 in the world, showcased grit and determination, leaving Malixi to rue missed opportunities in a tournament that tested every facet of her game.

After an even front nine marked by two birdies offset by two bogeys for an outward 36, Malixi gained ground as Scaysbrook stumbled early, fumbling with four bogeys in her first six holes before recovering with a birdie on the ninth for a 39.

Yang, who began two shots behind Scaysbrook, also had a shaky start, enduring a double bogey on the first and dropping shots on two of the next three holes. She managed to steady her round with birdies on Nos. 5 and 8 for a 38, keeping her in contention.

The back nine turned into a dramatic three-way battle, as all three contenders birdied the 10th to set up a tie at six-under overall. Malixi and Yang continued their charge with birdies on the 11th, heightening the intensity of the race for the title.

However, Malixi reeled back with consecutive miscues that she could not recover from, leaving Yang and Scaysbrook to battle it out for the crown. Yang proved the steadier of the two, closing with a series of clutch pars following birdies on the 10th and 11th.

In contrast, Scaysbrook mounted a spirited late-round charge with a birdie on the 16th, only to stumble with a bogey on the 17th. That slip allowed the Korean to secure a two-stroke victory.

Despite the setback, Malixi remains optimistic and is focused on bouncing back at the Australian Women’s Amateur Championship, set January 14–17 at Cranbourne North.