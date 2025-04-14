Angels dream, believe, achieve

Petro Gazz coach Koji Tsuzurabara celebrates the Angels' win in the PVL ALl-Filipino Conference.

MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz coach Koji Tsuzurabara was emotional after the Angels slew the Creamline Cool Smashers to snare the franchise’s breakthrough Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title.

For Tsuzurabara, it’s the realization of his dream and belief for his team.

“I trust the player we could win,” said the battle-scarred Japanese mentor who steered Petro Gazz to its third crown overall and his first since he took over the coaching reins in January last year.

While there were bumps along the way, Tsuzurabara never wavered because he knew he had on his hands materials that could go all the way.

Two of those include Brooke Van Sickle and MJ Philips, who ended up not only with a championship but the Conference MVP and Finals MVP awards, respectively.

“I’m lucky to have a great team with great players,” said Tsuzurabara.

“They’re a dynasty and a winning team,” said Van Sickle of Creamline, which owns a league best 10 championships.

“But we knew if we put in the effort, we will see the result and I’m glad we did,” she added.

For Philips, it’s a relief to have finally won.