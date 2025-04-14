^

Sports

Angels dream, believe, achieve

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2025 | 12:00am
Angels dream, believe, achieve
Petro Gazz coach Koji Tsuzurabara celebrates the Angels' win in the PVL ALl-Filipino Conference.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz coach Koji Tsuzurabara was emotional after the Angels slew the Creamline Cool Smashers to snare the franchise’s breakthrough Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title.

For Tsuzurabara, it’s the realization of his dream and belief for his team.

“I trust the player we could win,” said the battle-scarred Japanese mentor who steered Petro Gazz to its third crown overall and his first since he took over the coaching reins in January last year.

While there were bumps along the way, Tsuzurabara never wavered because he knew he had on his hands materials that could go all the way.

Two of those include Brooke Van Sickle and MJ Philips, who ended up not only with a championship but the Conference MVP and Finals MVP awards, respectively.

“I’m lucky to have a great team with great players,” said Tsuzurabara.

“They’re a dynasty and a winning team,” said Van Sickle of Creamline, which owns a league best 10 championships.

“But we knew if we put in the effort, we will see the result and I’m glad we did,” she added.

For Philips, it’s a relief to have finally won.

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pinoyliga: La Salle, New Era advance to semis; Guang Ming stays alive

Pinoyliga: La Salle, New Era advance to semis; Guang Ming stays alive

9 hours ago
 De La Salle University and New Era University booked semifinal berths as the Hunters and Green Archers defeated their...
Sports
fbtw
Ennis downs Stanionis to unify IBF, WBA welterweight belts

Ennis downs Stanionis to unify IBF, WBA welterweight belts

11 hours ago
Undefeated Jaron Ennis stopped Eimantas Stanionis with a sixth-round technical knockout to successfully unify the IBF and...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs clip Blue Eagles to seal semis bonus

Lady Bulldogs clip Blue Eagles to seal semis bonus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs clinched a twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz champion coach says he's 'lucky to have great team, great players'

Petro Gazz champion coach says he's 'lucky to have great team, great players'

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Petro Gazz coach Koji Tsuzurabara was emotional after the Angels slew the Creamline Cool Smashers to snare the franchise’s...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons outlast Lady Spikers to stay in semis race

Maroons outlast Lady Spikers to stay in semis race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Still alive.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The greatest

By Bill Velasco | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Basketball Association celebrates 50 years of ups and downs.
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers crush Bossing

FiberXers crush Bossing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Converge FiberXers returned to their winning ways after obliterating the Blackwater Bossing by 31 points, 111-80, in their...
Sports
fbtw
Fuel Masters power down Bolts to enter win column

Fuel Masters power down Bolts to enter win column

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Phoenix Fuel Masters finally tallied their first win of the PBA Philippine Cup after dealing defending champions Meralco...
Sports
fbtw
Green Spikers grab last semis slot

Green Spikers grab last semis slot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Final Four cast in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament is complete.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with