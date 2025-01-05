^

Sports

Que eyes historic 4th golf crown at TCC Invitational

Philstar.com
January 5, 2025 | 12:09pm
Que eyes historic 4th golf crown at TCC Invitational
Angelo Que.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que is poised to elevate his game in preparation for the ICTSI The Country Club Invitational, where he aims to secure a record-breaking fourth championship in a tournament renowned for its challenging course and elite competition.

Slated January 28–31, the P6-million event will test the limits of players’ shotmaking, putting and mental resilience on the demanding TCC course, famed for its length and toughness.

Que, one of only two three-time winners of the Razon Memorial Cup, the precursor to the TCC Invitational, brings a wealth of experience and confidence as he pursues this historic milestone.

“I think my chances are good. I’ve been preparing for it,” said Que, whose victories in 2007, 2010 and 2011 have bolstered his confidence as he eyes another milestone. His runner-up finish to Tony Lascuña in last year’s Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) Order of Merit underscores his readiness to compete and shoot for a record win.

While Que remains a dominant force with 16 professional titles across a 20-year career, the competition this year is fierce. He faces a formidable field that includes seasoned champions such as Lascuña, Clyde Mondilla, Jhonnel Ababa and Reymon Jaraula, as well as rising stars like Keanu Jahns, Sean Ramos and Lloyd Go. Each has proven capable of raising the bar in the PGT’s flagship tournament.

Dutch standout Guido van der Valk, the back-to-back champion in 2020 and 2023, missed a three-peat last year, paving the way for Lascuña’s triumphant win over 2017 champion Miguel Tabuena.

At 46, Que remains a force on both local and international circuits. Though his last home-soil victory was a commanding 12-stroke win at the 2017 ICTSI Classic in Mount Malarayat, he is motivated by the chance to make history at this year’s TCC Invitational.

A victory would make Que the only player to claim a fourth title in the tournament’s 20-year history, cementing his legacy in Philippine golf. Yet, Que acknowledges the challenges ahead, citing the strength of his rivals and a new generation of talent as his greatest obstacles.

Founded by ICTSI chairman and CEO Ricky Razon to honor his father, Don Pocholo, the TCC Invitational is a true test of skill and character. This year’s pro-am segment kicks off on January 27, pairing select professionals with guest amateurs in the run-up to the main event.

Expected to join the competition are seasoned and up-and-coming players, including Rupert Zaragosa, Zanieboy Gialon, Hyun Ho Rho, Michael Bibat, Aidric Chan, Ira Alido, Ryan Monsalve, Russel Bautista and Kakeru Ozeki.

Others in the mix include Randy Garalde, Nilo Salahog, Art Arbole, Jay Bayron, Daiya Suzuki, Collin Wheeler, Dino Villanueva, Albin Engino, Tae Soo Kim, Minwook Gwon, Fidel Concepcion and Francis Morilla.

ANGELO QUE

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thunder roar to 14th straight win, repel Knicks

Thunder roar to 14th straight win, repel Knicks

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Make it 14 in a row.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine gymnastics body to be hailed as best sports association for 2024 at PSA Awards

Philippine gymnastics body to be hailed as best sports association for 2024 at PSA Awards

23 hours ago
It was a year like no other for the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP).
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Heat ban Butler for seven games and will listen to offers

NBA: Heat ban Butler for seven games and will listen to offers

1 day ago
Six-time NBA All-Star forward Jimmy Butler was suspended by the Miami Heat for seven games on Friday (Saturday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls short of Canberra final

Eala falls short of Canberra final

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala’s dream run came to an abrupt end at the hands of China’s Sijia Wei, absorbing a 7-5, 6-2 loss to crash...
Sports
fbtw
ABAP builds up for new year

ABAP builds up for new year

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Marcus Manalo said yesterday the national pool...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSA honors GAP as NSA of the Year

PSA honors GAP as NSA of the Year

13 hours ago
It was a year like no other for the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Back to the grind

Back to the grind

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
After a 10-day break, the PBA returns to action with a Commissioner’s Cup doubleheader at the Smart Araneta Coliseum...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi closes in with 68, trails new leader by 3

Malixi closes in with 68, trails new leader by 3

By Jan Veran | 21 hours ago
Rianne Malixi continued her impressive form with a blazing five-under 68, surging to joint third and closing in on new leader...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka into first final since 2022 ahead of Australian Open

Osaka into first final since 2022 ahead of Australian Open

21 hours ago
Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka reached her first final since 2022 on Saturday as she swept aside unseeded American Alycia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with