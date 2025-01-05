Que eyes historic 4th golf crown at TCC Invitational

MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que is poised to elevate his game in preparation for the ICTSI The Country Club Invitational, where he aims to secure a record-breaking fourth championship in a tournament renowned for its challenging course and elite competition.

Slated January 28–31, the P6-million event will test the limits of players’ shotmaking, putting and mental resilience on the demanding TCC course, famed for its length and toughness.

Que, one of only two three-time winners of the Razon Memorial Cup, the precursor to the TCC Invitational, brings a wealth of experience and confidence as he pursues this historic milestone.

“I think my chances are good. I’ve been preparing for it,” said Que, whose victories in 2007, 2010 and 2011 have bolstered his confidence as he eyes another milestone. His runner-up finish to Tony Lascuña in last year’s Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) Order of Merit underscores his readiness to compete and shoot for a record win.

While Que remains a dominant force with 16 professional titles across a 20-year career, the competition this year is fierce. He faces a formidable field that includes seasoned champions such as Lascuña, Clyde Mondilla, Jhonnel Ababa and Reymon Jaraula, as well as rising stars like Keanu Jahns, Sean Ramos and Lloyd Go. Each has proven capable of raising the bar in the PGT’s flagship tournament.

Dutch standout Guido van der Valk, the back-to-back champion in 2020 and 2023, missed a three-peat last year, paving the way for Lascuña’s triumphant win over 2017 champion Miguel Tabuena.

At 46, Que remains a force on both local and international circuits. Though his last home-soil victory was a commanding 12-stroke win at the 2017 ICTSI Classic in Mount Malarayat, he is motivated by the chance to make history at this year’s TCC Invitational.

A victory would make Que the only player to claim a fourth title in the tournament’s 20-year history, cementing his legacy in Philippine golf. Yet, Que acknowledges the challenges ahead, citing the strength of his rivals and a new generation of talent as his greatest obstacles.

Founded by ICTSI chairman and CEO Ricky Razon to honor his father, Don Pocholo, the TCC Invitational is a true test of skill and character. This year’s pro-am segment kicks off on January 27, pairing select professionals with guest amateurs in the run-up to the main event.

Expected to join the competition are seasoned and up-and-coming players, including Rupert Zaragosa, Zanieboy Gialon, Hyun Ho Rho, Michael Bibat, Aidric Chan, Ira Alido, Ryan Monsalve, Russel Bautista and Kakeru Ozeki.

Others in the mix include Randy Garalde, Nilo Salahog, Art Arbole, Jay Bayron, Daiya Suzuki, Collin Wheeler, Dino Villanueva, Albin Engino, Tae Soo Kim, Minwook Gwon, Fidel Concepcion and Francis Morilla.