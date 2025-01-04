Pacatiw eyes 3rd straight ONE Championship win

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial artist Jeremy Pacatiw is bent on pulling off a “stronger, more focused” return to the ONE Championship ring as he takes on Ibrahim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 28 next month in Thailand.

Pacatiw aims to win his third straight match in ONE Championship against the dangerous Dauev, who previously won over Mark Abelardo in his promotional debut last year.

In a statement, the Filipino said that he is fighting not just for himself, but his growing family as well.

“I want to secure this win and make it a moment we’ll always remember,” he said. “I’m coming in stronger, more focused, and ready to give it my all. This will be a fight to remember.”

“I’m incredibly excited to step back into the circle this February. This fight is especially meaningful to me because my wife and I are expecting our first child soon,” he said.

“Knowing that I’ll be fighting not just for myself but for my growing family has given me more motivation than ever,” he added.

Pacatiw is coming off back-to-back submission victories over Tial Thang and Wang Shuo, after suffering a knockout loss against Fabricio Andrade back in Febuary 2022.

And now, “The Juggernaut” will try to win his fourth matchup in five outings.

The Pacatiw-Dauev matchup is the first clash announced in the fight card set to happen at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.