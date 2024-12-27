^

Aiming to inspire, Saso holds clinic for young Filipino golfers

Philstar.com
December 27, 2024 | 10:47am
Aiming to inspire, Saso holds clinic for young Filipino golfers
Reigning US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso (2nd from left) takes a break from the holiday season to inspire the next generation of Filipino golfers during the golf clinic organized by ICTSI and Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. for Junior Philippine Golf Tour players Thursday at Golf Avenue in Aseana City, Parañaque.

MANILA, Philippines — For Yuka Saso, golf is about much more than winning trophies, major championships and accolades. It’s about maintaining physical and mental health, overcoming challenges and inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Reflecting on her 2024 season, the 23-year-old phenom emphasized that her primary achievement wasn’t just her dominant victory at the US Women’s Open but the ability to complete the season injury-free.

“It was a good year. I was able to finish my season without any major injuries, and that’s the biggest goal in my career,” said Saso, who made 15 cuts in 22 tournaments. Her stellar performance at the US Women’s Open last June solidified her as the youngest two-time champion in the history of the sport's most prestigious major. (She nailed her first major in 2021).

However, the journey was far from smooth. Saso faced struggles, missing seven cuts, including one at the ShopRite Classic immediately after her second major victory. But for her, these setbacks are essential stepping stones toward greatness.

“There are no easy days on the (LPGA) Tour, and that’s the beauty of it. You’re always looking for ways to improve and challenges to overcome,” she said. “It’s a daily struggle.”

Despite her busy schedule, Saso remains deeply committed to inspiring young Filipino golfers. During a holiday break, she led a golf clinic organized by ICTSI and Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. at Golf Avenue in Aseana City, Parañaque. Addressing Junior Philippine Golf Tour players, she shared invaluable advice: work hard, stay patient and trust the process.

“When I was their age, I wasn’t that good,” said Saso in jest. “But with the technology and resources available today, young golfers have a tremendous opportunity to improve.”

She applauded ICTSI’s unwavering support for junior golf, including its establishment of a dedicated junior circuit. “Getting experience is key,” she said. “When I was growing up, I played a lot of tournaments, and I’m glad ICTSI is giving kids the same opportunities.”

Saso expressed her desire to contribute more to grassroots programs, saying: “I hope to return more often to help young golfers.”

She also encouraged aspiring athletes to enjoy the journey. “Golf is about more than competition. Make friends, enjoy the game and embrace the process,” she advised.

As for her own career, the Filipino-Japanese golfer is setting her sights on continued success in the LPGA. While another major championship remains a goal, her top priority is staying fit and healthy.

“Staying injury-free is the most important thing,” she said. “I want to start and finish the season at 100 percent, especially for major tournaments.”

With her unwavering determination, love for the game, and commitment to giving back, Saso remains a beacon of inspiration for athletes worldwide. As 2025 approaches, the golf world eagerly anticipates more milestones from this extraordinary young talent.

YUKA SASO
