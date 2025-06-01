^

Sports

Team Liquid tramples Team Falcons for second MSC slot

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 1, 2025 | 2:27pm
Team Liquid tramples Team Falcons for second MSC slot
Members of Team Liquid Philippines celebrate after their win.
MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Team Liquid Philippines repeated its win over Team Falcons PH, 4-2, in the lower bracket finals of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15 Playoffs. This granted the former not only a place in the grand finals but also a ticket to the 2025 Mid-Season Cup happening during in the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Early aggression from Team Liquid Philippines gave the squad the advantage in Game 1, with the Cavalry delivering the first blow in just 16 minutes and 20 seconds with a kill score of 24-10.

In Game 2, both teams were neck and neck with the game going either way, especially as Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo managed a crucial lord steal. But the game eventually went the way of Team Liquid Philippines, giving it a 2-0 lead in the series.

Not wanting to let Team Liquid Philippines get to match point, Team Falcons Philippines managed to rally behind jungler Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson to finally get a game on the board and prevent a sweep.

But the Cavalry lived up to their name in Game 4, rushing through the defenses of Team Falcons Philippines to move themselves to match point in just 12 minutes and 13 seconds.

Though Team Falcons managed to answer back in Game 5 to prolong the series, Team Liquid Philippines countered everything Team Falcons PH had to offer in Game 6, eventually securing crucial pick-offs during the lord dance. This allowed the minions to take the enemy base and book their ticket to Riyadh, setting up a rematch with the team that dropped them to the lower bracket — ONIC Philippines.

The tournament concludes Sunday with the Grand Finals between Team Liquid Philippines against and ONIC Philippines at 5 p.m.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s Manila Clasico

It’s Manila Clasico

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
It’s a marquee “Manila Clasico” clash that both Magnolia and Barangay Ginebra are raring to bag with the...
Sports
fbtw
Appeal to UAAP

Appeal to UAAP

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
In the UAAP, it’s not allowed for players to enter the PBA draft if they’re still enrolled in school, regardless...
Sports
fbtw
Delta plays role for Gilas U16

Delta plays role for Gilas U16

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Gilas project director Alfrancis Chua singled out Pampanga Vice Governor-elect Dennis (Delta) Pineda for his unwavering support...
Sports
fbtw

NCR bets Palaro champs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Who else but the fancied bets from the Big City.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic and Sinner flex muscles to reach French Open last 16 as Keys survives

Djokovic and Sinner flex muscles to reach French Open last 16 as Keys survives

7 hours ago
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner flexed their muscles on Saturday, powering into the fourth round of the French Open in straight...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Obiena wins third straight gold in Asian Athletics Championships

Obiena wins third straight gold in Asian Athletics Championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena reigned supreme in the Asian Athletics Championships once again, bagging his third straight gold...
Sports
fbtw
Eala bows out; Alcaraz gets scare

Eala bows out; Alcaraz gets scare

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Alex Eala and Mexican partner Renata Zarazua bowed to Olga Danilovic of Serbia and Anastasia Potapova of Russia, 6-1, 6-3,...
Sports
fbtw
Bella shows up, joins PVL Draft

Bella shows up, joins PVL Draft

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Finally, three-time UAAP champion and MVP Bella Belen from National University showed up in the PVL Rookie Draft Combine at...
Sports
fbtw
Ibabao Triathlon unfolds in Catarman

Ibabao Triathlon unfolds in Catarman

15 hours ago
Northern Samar celebrates its 60th founding anniversary in style with the staging of the Ibabao Festival 2025 Sunrise Standard...
Sports
fbtw
All eyes on Que

All eyes on Que

15 hours ago
After back-to-back triumphs at Pradera Verde and Eagle Ridge, seasoned pro Angelo Que guns for a rare three-peat on the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with