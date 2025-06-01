Team Liquid tramples Team Falcons for second MSC slot

MANILA, Philippines — Team Liquid Philippines repeated its win over Team Falcons PH, 4-2, in the lower bracket finals of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15 Playoffs. This granted the former not only a place in the grand finals but also a ticket to the 2025 Mid-Season Cup happening during in the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Early aggression from Team Liquid Philippines gave the squad the advantage in Game 1, with the Cavalry delivering the first blow in just 16 minutes and 20 seconds with a kill score of 24-10.

In Game 2, both teams were neck and neck with the game going either way, especially as Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo managed a crucial lord steal. But the game eventually went the way of Team Liquid Philippines, giving it a 2-0 lead in the series.

Not wanting to let Team Liquid Philippines get to match point, Team Falcons Philippines managed to rally behind jungler Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson to finally get a game on the board and prevent a sweep.

But the Cavalry lived up to their name in Game 4, rushing through the defenses of Team Falcons Philippines to move themselves to match point in just 12 minutes and 13 seconds.

Though Team Falcons managed to answer back in Game 5 to prolong the series, Team Liquid Philippines countered everything Team Falcons PH had to offer in Game 6, eventually securing crucial pick-offs during the lord dance. This allowed the minions to take the enemy base and book their ticket to Riyadh, setting up a rematch with the team that dropped them to the lower bracket — ONIC Philippines.

The tournament concludes Sunday with the Grand Finals between Team Liquid Philippines against and ONIC Philippines at 5 p.m.