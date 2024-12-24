Quiambao begins work on looming Korea stint

MANILA, Philippines — Kevin Quiambao has started his preparations for a new chapter in his rising legend.

The UAAP Most Valuable Player of La Salle, even during the holidays, plunged into work after officially filing his visa application for a much-awaited stint in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Quiambao processed his papers at the Korea Visa Application Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, signaling the start of his new journey from Taft to the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the KBL.

The 23-year-old forward will spend the holidays with his family in the Philippines before an expected arrival in South Korea after the New Year to join the Skygunners’ training camp.

Quiambao last week announced his decision to leave La Salle and go pro in Korea instead, a move that had long been in the radar since last year when he towed the Green Archers to the UAAP Season 86 championship.

He has two more years of playing eligibility in the UAAP, if he wanted to, but Quiambao opted to try to spread his wings higher abroad with an ultimate goal of making it to the NBA.

In Taft, Quiambao captured back-to-back MVP honors plus a Finals MVP citation in Season 86 as the Archers surrendered their throne with a tough 66-62 defeat in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 87 finals against the UP Fighting Maroons.

That duel was witnessed by 25,248 fans — the biggest crowd in UAAP basketball history — for a fitting swan song to his illustrious collegiate career albeit it did not sway to his and La Salle’s favor.

Quiambao’s end of an era in the UAAP marks a new beginning in Korea, where he will join UAAP Finals MVP JD Cagulangan of UP after signing with the Suwon KT Sonicboom.

Also serving as Filipino imports in Korea are his fellow Gilas teammate Carl Tamayo, reigning KBL MVP Ethan Alvano of Wonju DB Promy, SJ Belangel of Daegu KOGAS Pegasus and Miguel Oczon of the Ulsan Mobis Hyundai Phoebus.

Completing the list are Javi Gomez de Liaño of the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, his younger brother Juan of the Seoul SK Knights, Justin Gutang of the Seoul Samsung Thunders and Calvin Epistola of the reigning KBL champion Busan KCC Egis.