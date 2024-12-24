^

Sports

Quiambao begins work on looming Korea stint

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 24, 2024 | 11:53am
Quiambao begins work on looming Korea stint
Kevin Quiambao.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Kevin Quiambao has started his preparations for a new chapter in his rising legend.

The UAAP Most Valuable Player of La Salle, even during the holidays, plunged into work after officially filing his visa application for a much-awaited stint in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Quiambao processed his papers at the Korea Visa Application Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, signaling the start of his new journey from Taft to the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the KBL.

The 23-year-old forward will spend the holidays with his family in the Philippines before an expected arrival in South Korea after the New Year to join the Skygunners’ training camp.

Quiambao last week announced his decision to leave La Salle and go pro in Korea instead, a move that had long been in the radar since last year when he towed the Green Archers to the UAAP Season 86 championship.

He has two more years of playing eligibility in the UAAP, if he wanted to, but Quiambao opted to try to spread his wings higher abroad with an ultimate goal of making it to the NBA.

In Taft, Quiambao captured back-to-back MVP honors plus a Finals MVP citation in Season 86 as the Archers surrendered their throne with a tough 66-62 defeat in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 87 finals against the UP Fighting Maroons.

That duel was witnessed by 25,248 fans — the biggest crowd in UAAP basketball history — for a fitting swan song to his illustrious collegiate career albeit it did not sway to his and La Salle’s favor.

Quiambao’s end of an era in the UAAP marks a new beginning in Korea, where he will join UAAP Finals MVP JD Cagulangan of UP after signing with the Suwon KT Sonicboom.

Also serving as Filipino imports in Korea are his fellow Gilas teammate Carl Tamayo, reigning KBL MVP Ethan Alvano of Wonju DB Promy, SJ Belangel of Daegu KOGAS Pegasus and Miguel Oczon of the Ulsan Mobis Hyundai Phoebus.

Completing the list are Javi Gomez de Liaño of the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, his younger brother Juan of the Seoul SK Knights, Justin Gutang of the Seoul Samsung Thunders and Calvin Epistola of the reigning KBL champion Busan KCC Egis.

KEVIN QUIAMBAO

LA SALLE

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maroons feted by Palawan Group of Companies after UAAP title conquest

Maroons feted by Palawan Group of Companies after UAAP title conquest

23 hours ago
The Palawan Group of Companies hosted a Champions’ Thanksgiving Dinner last December 18 at UP Diliman to honor...
Sports
fbtw

Pasko Sa Enero, Part Two

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It’s the happiest time of the year and Christmas is upon us. This season is about loving, sharing, giving, forgiving, thanksgiving and celebrating the birth of our Lord. In the Yuletide spirit, we’re...
Sports
fbtw
Wondrous win in Surakarta

Wondrous win in Surakarta

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Shrugging off three deflating draws, the Philippines delivered the victory that counted the most in the final push for the...
Sports
fbtw
SGA signs Cousins for Dubai campaign

SGA signs Cousins for Dubai campaign

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Former NBA All-Star Demarcus Cousins is set to strut his stuff for a Philippine ball club once again.
Sports
fbtw
E-Painters strike at endgame, rip Dyip

E-Painters strike at endgame, rip Dyip

1 day ago
Terrafirma put up its fiercest attempt at a breakthrough win yet. But Rain or Shine, determined to keep its streak, extinguished...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA fines Minnesota star Edwards $75,000 for outburst

NBA fines Minnesota star Edwards $75,000 for outburst

5 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $75,000 by the NBA for public criticism of officiating and using inappropriate...
Sports
fbtw
Clarke bags 3 crowns in Dagitab Festival netfest

Clarke bags 3 crowns in Dagitab Festival netfest

5 hours ago
Camiguin’s Zita Zeena Clarke achieved a rare feat at the Dagitab Festival National Junior Championships in Cebu, clinching...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets rally past Pelicans

Nuggets rally past Pelicans

16 hours ago
Nikola Jokic overcame a slow start to finish with a triple-double and the visiting Denver Nuggets rebounded from a 17-point...
Sports
fbtw
Team defense is Clasico key

Team defense is Clasico key

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is formulating a scheme to contain Ricardo Ratliffe in the PBA Manila Clasico game against Magnolia at the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with