Yulo most searched sports personality in Philippines for 2024, says Google

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo topped the Philippines’ sports-related Google searches in 2024, Google Philippines announced.

Yulo, who won the gold medals in the Paris Olympics’ men’s vault and all-around events, was the most-searched athlete and male personality in the Philippines for this year.

He ranked first in the list of male personalities followed by actor Nash Aguas, Filipino Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena, United States president-elect Donald Trump, recording artist Rico Blanco, foreign actor Ben Wang, boy band One Direction, South Korean actors Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Soo-hyun, and basketball player Kobe Paras.

He was also the fourth-top trending search overall and news-related searches, behind “heat wave,” the late actress Jaclyn Jose and the Olympics.

Climate change, National ID, Labubu, pertussis, Mpox and demure complete the top 10 list for news.

Meanwhile, Inside Out 2, climate change, Character AI, Liam Payne, AI detector and Gemini are the numbers 5 through 10 in the overall top trending list in the country.

After Yulo, the NBA dominated Philippine sports-related searches.

The NBA Finals’ Celtics vs. Mavericks came up second in the sports-related searches. This was followed by the Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves; the Western Conference first round between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Nuggets; and the Western Conference finals between the Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks.

Coming in sixth is the Premier Volleyball League.

The Mavericks, Obiena, and the Eastern Conference playoff series between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers and the Celtics against the Pacers complete the top 10.

“These stories all made up a significant part of local pop culture this year, which Filipinos are keen to look up further on Google Search,” Google Philippines said in a statement.