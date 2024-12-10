^

Sports

Petro Gazz trounces PLDT to stay at No. 3

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 7:23pm
Petro Gazz trounces PLDT to stay at No. 3
MJ Philips (No. 13) made her much-awaited return after missing out on the Reinforced Conference due to left foot issues and chipped in two points in limited action.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Creamline vs ZUS

6:30 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz rode on its three-headed battering ram of Brooke Van Sickle, Myla Pablo and Jonah Sabete as it smashed PLDT, 12-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20, on Tuesday to stay at No. 3 in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Van Sickle was at the heart of it all as she fired a team-best 21 points, including 18 on kills ,while Pablo and Sabete unloaded 19 and 17 hits, respectively, as the Angels posted their third straight win and fourth overall in five starts that kept them at third spot.

The High Speed Hitters dropped to 3-2.

“First set, no good. But in the second set, we changed the atmosphere,” said Petro Gazz’s Japanese coach Koji Tsuzurabara.

For Sabete, she wasn’t a bit affected by a change of position from open to opposite.

“Lagi naman sinasabi nila to be ready always kung ano position ilalagay at kung san ilalagay mag peperform ako,” she said.

MJ Philips made her much-awaited return after missing out on the Reinforced Conference due to left foot issues and chipped in two points in limited action.

Tsuzurabara also lauded her liberos — Jelle Tempiatura and Baby Love Barbon— for their superb floor defense.

“I appreciate my liberos, the two of them,” he said.

PETRO GAZZ

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tekken's AK finishes 4th in last chance qualifier for World Tour

Tekken's AK finishes 4th in last chance qualifier for World Tour

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
It was a valiant effort for Filipino Tekken star Alexandre "AK" Laverez as he finished fourth in the Last Chance Qualifier...
Sports
fbtw
Will KQ reemerge in Game 2?

Will KQ reemerge in Game 2?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
UP coach Goldwyn Monteverde threw an army of defenders on La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao in Game 1 of the UAAP men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Here comes Baltazar

Here comes Baltazar

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
The Converge FiberXers are looking forward with excitement to top rookie pick Justine Baltazar finally coming on board to...
Sports
fbtw
Villa, Velos wrest 'double' championships in PPS Varac netfest

Villa, Velos wrest 'double' championships in PPS Varac netfest

8 hours ago
Queen Villa lived up to her billing while unranked Juvels Velos upended his seeded rivals as they emerged as the stars in...
Sports
fbtw
Ribo headlines TNT's esports team, Tropang Alab

Ribo headlines TNT's esports team, Tropang Alab

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Filipino esports veteran Carlito “Ribo” Ribo returns to esports as he headlines TNT's esports team, Tropang Alab,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TNT officially unveils Pro Esports Team 'Tropang Alab' with Honor of Kings Roster

TNT officially unveils Pro Esports Team 'Tropang Alab' with Honor of Kings Roster

8 hours ago
From grassroots amateur tournaments, TNT, the value brand of Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), is now going pro as it officially...
Sports
fbtw
'Humanizing Saudi football': Netflix show paves way for World Cup

'Humanizing Saudi football': Netflix show paves way for World Cup

8 hours ago
A new Netflix series on Saudi football features packed stadiums and top-flight talent, but whether it can curb criticism of...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani 'very unlikely' to pitch when Dodgers open 2025 season in Tokyo

Ohtani 'very unlikely' to pitch when Dodgers open 2025 season in Tokyo

9 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers expect two-way star Shohei Ohtani to be ready to hit when the 2025 season opens with two games in...
Sports
fbtw
Lim repeats over Olivarez to clinch 3rd PCA crown

Lim repeats over Olivarez to clinch 3rd PCA crown

9 hours ago
Top seed Alberto “AJ” Lim Jr. reasserted his mastery over Davis Cup teammate Eric Olivarez, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1, and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with