Petro Gazz trounces PLDT to stay at No. 3

MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz rode on its three-headed battering ram of Brooke Van Sickle, Myla Pablo and Jonah Sabete as it smashed PLDT, 12-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20, on Tuesday to stay at No. 3 in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Van Sickle was at the heart of it all as she fired a team-best 21 points, including 18 on kills ,while Pablo and Sabete unloaded 19 and 17 hits, respectively, as the Angels posted their third straight win and fourth overall in five starts that kept them at third spot.

The High Speed Hitters dropped to 3-2.

“First set, no good. But in the second set, we changed the atmosphere,” said Petro Gazz’s Japanese coach Koji Tsuzurabara.

For Sabete, she wasn’t a bit affected by a change of position from open to opposite.

“Lagi naman sinasabi nila to be ready always kung ano position ilalagay at kung san ilalagay mag peperform ako,” she said.

MJ Philips made her much-awaited return after missing out on the Reinforced Conference due to left foot issues and chipped in two points in limited action.

Tsuzurabara also lauded her liberos — Jelle Tempiatura and Baby Love Barbon— for their superb floor defense.

“I appreciate my liberos, the two of them,” he said.