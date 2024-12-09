^

Sports

Game 1 of UAAP Finals boiled down to desire, says La Salle's Topex

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 9, 2024 | 1:30pm
Game 1 of UAAP Finals boiled down to desire, says La Salle's Topex
La Salle's Topex Robinson (center) reacts to a call during the UAAP Season 87 Finals Game 1 Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines -- La Salle Green Archers head coach Topex Robinson admitted that the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons “wanted it more than us”, following a tough UAAP Season 87 Finals Game 1 loss Sunday.

The defending champions’ backs are now against the wall after suffering a 73-65 loss in their best-of-three finals clash with the Fighting Maroons Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In the game, UP clamped down on defense in the second half, limiting star Kevin Quiambao to just one point in the final two quarters after he erupted for 18 in the first and second frames.

Afterwards, Robinson gave the Fighting Maroons their flowers for the defensive effort.

“They wanted it more than us. They did a lot of good things defensively as well. They played well as a team. And again, we just need to get back and then try to learn and then try to get back Game 2,” he told reporters.

He admitted that the team was not able to make adjustments down the line, which let the Diliman-based squad break the game open in the fourth.

“I mean, they did a great job defensively in stopping KQ, and we weren't able to make adjustments down the line. At this point, it's just a matter of us really learning from this experience,” he said.

“The only thing that I told the team is there's a reason that this is a series. You don’t win a championship by just winning one game. You need to win two games. We still have a chance,” he added.

After trailing by 11 points in the fourth, 63-52, La Salle climbed out of the hole and made it a two-possession game, cutting the lead to four, 61-65.

But big shots by Gerry Abadiano, as well as free throws by Harold Alarcon and JD Cagulangan, iced the game.

Robinson stressed that they have to focus on the positives moving forward.

“We've been in this situation before. We just have to keep on being positive. The players inthe dugout just reminded each other to just be positive and try to learn from this experience,” he said.

“And again, that's a tough team that we played. I mean, they're one of the best. So we just have to slug it out with them on Wednesday.”

Game 2 is on Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Escamis is simply amazing

Escamis is simply amazing

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Mercurial Mapua guard Clint Escamis’s legendary performance in the just concluded NCAA Season 100 senior basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Giant Lanterns sweep way to MPBL glory

Giant Lanterns sweep way to MPBL glory

15 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns completed a perfect run to a back-to-back championship with a 65-61 victory over the Quezon Huskers...
Sports
fbtw
Wizards negate Jokic&rsquo;s 56 point explosion

Wizards negate Jokic’s 56 point explosion

15 hours ago
The Washington Wizards withstood a 56-point explosion from Denver star Nikola Jokic to beat the Nuggets 122-113 on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Hamilton ends Mercedes era with cheers, tears and a rousing drive

Hamilton ends Mercedes era with cheers, tears and a rousing drive

6 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton ended his glorious 12-year spell at Mercedes with cheers and tears on Sunday after finishing a rousing fourth...
Sports
fbtw
Fnatic ONIC Philippines post double wins in M6 KOs

Fnatic ONIC Philippines post double wins in M6 KOs

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
The last Philippine representative in the M6 World Championship, Fnatic ONIC Philippines, won both its matches in the tournament's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Red-hot Batang Pier make it 4-0

Red-hot Batang Pier make it 4-0

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
At the expense of another heavyweight, NorthPort roared to its first 4-0 conference start in franchise history.
Sports
fbtw
Stallions, Mavericks dispute SBA crown

Stallions, Mavericks dispute SBA crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Top-seeded Taguig Stallions and the fancied Manila MSW Mavericks promise a slugfest on the rack when they dispute the coveted...
Sports
fbtw

Southwoods guns for 10th

15 hours ago
Manila Southwoods eyes history as it goes for an unprecedented 10th straight Fil Championship division title in the 74th Januarius Fil Am invitational at the Baguio Country Club and Camp John Hay courses this week...
Sports
fbtw

O’Neill gets $49.5 million pact

15 hours ago
The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $49.5-million, three-year contract with outfielder Tyler O’Neill, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with