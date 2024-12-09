Game 1 of UAAP Finals boiled down to desire, says La Salle's Topex

La Salle's Topex Robinson (center) reacts to a call during the UAAP Season 87 Finals Game 1 Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines -- La Salle Green Archers head coach Topex Robinson admitted that the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons “wanted it more than us”, following a tough UAAP Season 87 Finals Game 1 loss Sunday.

The defending champions’ backs are now against the wall after suffering a 73-65 loss in their best-of-three finals clash with the Fighting Maroons Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In the game, UP clamped down on defense in the second half, limiting star Kevin Quiambao to just one point in the final two quarters after he erupted for 18 in the first and second frames.

Afterwards, Robinson gave the Fighting Maroons their flowers for the defensive effort.

“They wanted it more than us. They did a lot of good things defensively as well. They played well as a team. And again, we just need to get back and then try to learn and then try to get back Game 2,” he told reporters.

He admitted that the team was not able to make adjustments down the line, which let the Diliman-based squad break the game open in the fourth.

“I mean, they did a great job defensively in stopping KQ, and we weren't able to make adjustments down the line. At this point, it's just a matter of us really learning from this experience,” he said.

“The only thing that I told the team is there's a reason that this is a series. You don’t win a championship by just winning one game. You need to win two games. We still have a chance,” he added.

After trailing by 11 points in the fourth, 63-52, La Salle climbed out of the hole and made it a two-possession game, cutting the lead to four, 61-65.

But big shots by Gerry Abadiano, as well as free throws by Harold Alarcon and JD Cagulangan, iced the game.

Robinson stressed that they have to focus on the positives moving forward.

“We've been in this situation before. We just have to keep on being positive. The players inthe dugout just reminded each other to just be positive and try to learn from this experience,” he said.

“And again, that's a tough team that we played. I mean, they're one of the best. So we just have to slug it out with them on Wednesday.”

Game 2 is on Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.