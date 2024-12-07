^

University of Batangas rules UCAL men’s volleyball tilt

Philstar.com
December 7, 2024 | 2:58pm
University of Batangas rules UCAL menâ€™s volleyball tilt
The victorious UB Brahmans pose with UCAL officials, led by Horacio Lim, Bernard Yang and Carmelo Navarro after winning the men’s volleyball crown.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Batangas outsteadied newcomer Immaculada Concepcion College in another riveting action, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 17-15, to capture the volleyball crown via a two-game sweep in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PGFlex Season 7 on Friday, December 6, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Aldrin Rosales and Prince Ramirez came through with clutch combinations in the deciding set to finally take the fight out of the ICC Blue Hawks and become the second team to win the crown in the 9-team event.

It was a huge day for UB as its women’s team rallied furiously to complete a come-from-behind 15-25, 15-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-13 win over the Lady Blue Hawks and force a sudden death on Tuesday, December 10.

As in the team’s dramatic 30-28, 22-25, 26-24, 13-25, 15-13 win in Game 1 of their best-of-three title series, it was Rosales who struck hardest for the Brahmans with 19 points on 16 attacks and 3 blocks.

Ramirez was equally efficient, contributing 17 points on 15 attacks and two services as the Brahmans bagged the title undefeated.

In all, it was UB’s 11th straight win dating back in the elims of the event that has the backing of of Akari, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, TopFlite Academy, Maruyama and Gerry’s Grill. 

Meanwhile, Lyceum University of the Philippines-Batangas downed Philippine Christian University, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18, to finish third in the distaff side; while Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas also wound up third in men’s side after a 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20 over LPU-Batangas.

