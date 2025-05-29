Converge saves day on strong windup

Converge's King Caralipio (27) shoots over the defense of the Terrafirma Dyip.

MANILA, Philippines — Converge overcame Terrafirma’s best performance in a long while and rallied to a 117-103 victory in the PBA Philippine Cup last night at the PhilSports Arena.

Forced to play catch-up by a hot-starting Dyip side determined to snap a slump marred by seven straight blowout losses, the FiberXers turned to their defensive arsenal to turn this game around.

After trailing by as many as 18 in the second quarter and 12 halfway through the third, the FiberXers put the clamps on the Dyip and completed the steal with a 29-11 closing barrage.

The win put Converge back on track after its 88-83 loss to NLEX and with a 6-4 record overall.

“I think defense was key,” said coach Franco Atienza, lauding his charges for holding their opponent to only 38 in the second half after its 65-point eruption in the first 24 minutes.

Later, Rain or Shine held its ground and rebounded with a 109-99 disposal of skidding Phoenix to improve to 5-3. The Fuel Masters fell to 2-6.