^

Sports

Converge saves day on strong windup

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
May 29, 2025 | 12:00am
Converge saves day on strong windup
Converge's King Caralipio (27) shoots over the defense of the Terrafirma Dyip.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Converge overcame Terrafirma’s best performance in a long while and rallied to a 117-103 victory in the PBA Philippine Cup last night at the PhilSports Arena.

Forced to play catch-up by a hot-starting Dyip side determined to snap a slump marred by seven straight blowout losses, the FiberXers turned to their defensive arsenal to turn this game around.

After trailing by as many as 18 in the second quarter and 12 halfway through the third, the FiberXers put the clamps on the Dyip and completed the steal with a 29-11 closing barrage.

The win put Converge back on track after its 88-83 loss to NLEX and with a 6-4 record overall.

“I think defense was key,” said coach Franco Atienza, lauding his charges for holding their opponent to only 38 in the second half after its 65-point eruption in the first 24 minutes.

Later, Rain or Shine held its ground and rebounded with a 109-99 disposal of skidding Phoenix to improve to 5-3. The Fuel Masters fell to 2-6.

CONVERGE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thailand Open boxing: Fajardo dominates Ukrainian foe to enter semis

Thailand Open boxing: Fajardo dominates Ukrainian foe to enter semis

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Filipino boxing talent Mark Ashley Fajardo continued to show he has what it takes to become big someday after he overwhelmed...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers halt Dyip; Atienza nonchalant on reported Heading-Williams trade

FiberXers halt Dyip; Atienza nonchalant on reported Heading-Williams trade

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Converge FiberXers will cross the bridge when they get there.
Sports
fbtw
Pacers on way to Finals?

Pacers on way to Finals?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There’s a reason why they’re called the Indiana Pacers. Coach Rick Carlisle is using pace to dictate how his team...
Sports
fbtw
Gilgeous-Alexander drops 40 points as Thunder mount 3-1 lead over T-Wolves

Gilgeous-Alexander drops 40 points as Thunder mount 3-1 lead over T-Wolves

1 day ago
NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a masterpiece performance to power Oklahoma City over Minnesota,...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga nears Terrafirma sale

Zamboanga nears Terrafirma sale

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The deal to sell the Terrafirma PBA franchise to the Zamboanga Valientes is nearing completion with July 11 the deadline to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

It’s Letran vs Mapua or AU

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Letran outlasted Mapua, 34-36, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22, yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena to reach the Final Four of the NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball with greater confidence and momentum.
Sports
fbtw
Tambalque sets pace with 66

Tambalque sets pace with 66

1 hour ago
Patrick Tambalque delivered a bogey-free 66 in rain-softened conditions to seize a commanding lead in the boys’ 15-18...
Sports
fbtw
Camcam, Libonfacil rule

Camcam, Libonfacil rule

1 hour ago
Rising tennis stars Izabelle Camcam and Aizelle Libonfacil shared Most Valuable Player honors in the girls’ division,...
Sports
fbtw
Manny&rsquo;s induction to proceed

Manny’s induction to proceed

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
It’s a rule to be retired for at least three years before a fighter is eligible for nomination to the International...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with