^

Sports

Ardina battles for LPGA Tour card amid grueling Q-Series

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 7, 2024 | 11:45am
Ardina battles for LPGA Tour card amid grueling Q-Series
Dottie Ardina

MANILA, Philippines -- Dottie Ardina stayed resilient at the LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying Stage in Mobile, Alabama on Friday (Saturday Manila time), salvaging a one-over 73 in the second round at the Crossings course.

Despite early momentum with two birdies in her first seven holes at the backside of the par-72 layout, bogeys on Nos. 18, 1, 3 and 4 caused her to stumble. However, a clutch birdie on the seventh hole helped her finish with a 38-35 and a two-round total of 145.

Starting the day tied for 52nd after a 72 at the par-71 Falls layout, Ardina moved up to joint 48th with three rounds remaining. The top 65 and ties after 72 holes will advance to the final round, where the top 25 and ties earn LPGA Tour cards for 2025, while others receive conditional status.

Yu Liu continued her dominance with a 67 at Crossings after a blistering eagle-spiked 62 at the Falls course, amassing a 129 total to lead the field by seven strokes. Maria Fassi (65), Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (68), and Manon De Roey and Chisato Iwai, who matched 69s, trailed at 136.

Supported by ICTSI, Ardina remains focused on climbing into the coveted Top 25 group as the series progresses, maintaining optimism as she navigates the challenging tournament.

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Locals dominate Cotabato Jr tennis

Locals dominate Cotabato Jr tennis

12 hours ago
The Cotabato City National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Sports Plaza courts saw local talents rule six out of nine...
Sports
fbtw
Presidential Gold Cup stakes P12 million

Presidential Gold Cup stakes P12 million

12 hours ago
The most awaited horse racing event of the year unfolds tomorrow at the Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas.
Sports
fbtw
La Salle B clinches PGFlex crown

La Salle B clinches PGFlex crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
La Salle drubbed University of the Philippines, 83-70, to rule the 2024 the PGFlex Linoleum Invitational Tournament Thursday...
Sports
fbtw

Five players bid UAAP farewell

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Five players in their last year of UAAP eligibility will go all out to mark a memorable sendoff in the best-of-three Finals between defending champion La Salle and UP starting tomorrow at the Smart Araneta Coli...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals eye first NC title in 33 years

Cardinals eye first NC title in 33 years

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Clint Escamis and the Mapua Cardinals will try to end the school’s 33-year championship drought when they meet the St....
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Capistrano feted as 'godfather' at Siklab Youth Sports Awards

Capistrano feted as 'godfather' at Siklab Youth Sports Awards

19 hours ago
Athletics chief Agapito “Terry’’ Capistrano has been a quiet benefactor of hundreds of young athletes over...
Sports
fbtw
New Era Junior Hunters defend NAASCU crown

New Era Junior Hunters defend NAASCU crown

19 hours ago
New Era University outclassed Our Lady of Fatima University, 83-51, and annexed its second straight juniors title in the NAASCU...
Sports
fbtw
Madis, Aludo make semis in Philta International Juniors 2 netfest

Madis, Aludo make semis in Philta International Juniors 2 netfest

19 hours ago
Filipinos Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo downed separate rivals Friday to reach the semifinal round in the Coca-Cola...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga goes for sweep, historic MPBL title

Pampanga goes for sweep, historic MPBL title

23 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns shoot for the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 6th Season crown when they tangle with...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with