Ardina battles for LPGA Tour card amid grueling Q-Series

MANILA, Philippines -- Dottie Ardina stayed resilient at the LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying Stage in Mobile, Alabama on Friday (Saturday Manila time), salvaging a one-over 73 in the second round at the Crossings course.

Despite early momentum with two birdies in her first seven holes at the backside of the par-72 layout, bogeys on Nos. 18, 1, 3 and 4 caused her to stumble. However, a clutch birdie on the seventh hole helped her finish with a 38-35 and a two-round total of 145.

Starting the day tied for 52nd after a 72 at the par-71 Falls layout, Ardina moved up to joint 48th with three rounds remaining. The top 65 and ties after 72 holes will advance to the final round, where the top 25 and ties earn LPGA Tour cards for 2025, while others receive conditional status.

Yu Liu continued her dominance with a 67 at Crossings after a blistering eagle-spiked 62 at the Falls course, amassing a 129 total to lead the field by seven strokes. Maria Fassi (65), Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (68), and Manon De Roey and Chisato Iwai, who matched 69s, trailed at 136.

Supported by ICTSI, Ardina remains focused on climbing into the coveted Top 25 group as the series progresses, maintaining optimism as she navigates the challenging tournament.