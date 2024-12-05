Farm Fresh spills ZUS Coffee for 2nd straight win

Energetic Trisha Tubu (left) continued to amaze as she unleashed a magnificent 28-point performance that came after dropping 21 hits in that emphatic triumph over the Chargers.

Games Saturday

(Minglanilla Sports Complex, Cebu)

4 p.m. - Nxled vs Cignal

6:30 p.m. - Capital1 vs Galeries Tower

MANILA, Philippines — Farm Fresh played steadier in the last two sets as it repulsed ZUS Coffee, 26-24, 13-25, 25-21, 25-19, on Thursday to claim its second win in a row in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After barely surviving the opening set and getting whacked in the second, the Foxies rediscovered their groove and took over the last two frames in posting an even 2-2 record.

It came several days after slaying Reinforced Conference runner-up Akari, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14.

Energetic Trisha Tubu continued to amaze as she unleashed a magnificent 28-point performance that came after dropping 21 hits in that emphatic triumph over the Chargers.

Tubu, however, was quick to defer the win to their collective team effort.

“Teamwork nag-work, medyo me konti lapses pero buti na lang nabalik namin talaga,” said Tubu.

Tubu also said her game still has room for improvement.

“Kailangan ma-improve locking ko, ang dami ko ding error, kailangang ma-lessen,” she said.

It was also a win that the Foxies hoped would give them momentum when they tangle with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans next week at the PhilSports Arena.

“Sobra importante next game, kailangan namin morale booster,” said Tubu.

The Thunderbelles stumbled to 2-2.