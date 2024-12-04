^

Sports

Tigresses oust Lady Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Lady Bulldogs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 5:42pm
Tigresses oust Lady Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Lady Bulldogs
UST's Kent Pastrana (5) dribbles past Adamson's Angela Alaba (10) during their stepladder semifinals clash Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses squandered a 17-point lead but recovered just in time to drub the Adamson Lady Falcons, 71-59, in their stepladder semifinal clash Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

UST is going back to the UAAP women’s basketball finals for the second straight season, defending their championship in a best-of-three battle against the National University Lady Bulldogs.

Kent Pastrana had a near triple-double, pacing the Tigresses with 23 points to go with 16 rebounds and eight assists. CJ Maglupay added 13 markers and 11 boards as well as six steals.

UST had a blistering start, going up by 17 points, 21-4, in the first quarter after a Maglupay jumper.

The double digit lead was held onto by the Espana-based squad through the middle of the second quarter, 33-23, after a Maglupay deuce.

However, Adamson stormed back with a 14-2 run to go up by two, 37-35, after a trey by Cris Padilla.

The Falcons went up by four, 43-39, in the third frame, but UST uncorked a 17-3 blast to erase the deficit and go up by 10, 56-46, heading into the final canto.

Inched closer to just six, 54-60, after a Kat Agojo deuce with 6:09 remaining.

But an 11-3 run capped by back-to-back layups by Nicole Danganan iced the game for UST, 71-57, with 1:42 left.

Tacky Tacatac shrugged off early struggles with 10 points on 3-of-16 shooting, while Brigette Santos finished with 10 as well.

Elaine Etang and Victoria Adeshina had 12 markers apiece for the Lady Falcons.

UST, last season, snapped the seven-year reign of NU to win its 12th overall women’s basketball championship.

But, they will be facing a hungry and angry Lady Bulldogs squad that went 14-0 in the elimination round.

The Finals will tip off this Sunday, 1 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UST TIGRESSES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Altas Booters back in NCAA

Altas Booters back in NCAA

19 hours ago
Perpetual Help is returning to NCAA football under the guidance of coach Adrian Bequillo, currently AFC-B licensed with international...
Sports
fbtw
Three-time boxing world champion Israel Vazquez dies at 46

Three-time boxing world champion Israel Vazquez dies at 46

10 hours ago
Israel Vazquez, Mexico's three-time super-bantamweight world champion, has died from cancer at age 46, World Boxing Council...
Sports
fbtw
Welcoming more rookies

Welcoming more rookies

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The recent PBA Governors Cup got the 49th season off to a rousing start with 20 rookies seeing action.
Sports
fbtw
Chery hands PLDT first loss

Chery hands PLDT first loss

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Chery Tiggo found a way to slow down Savi Davison as it dumped PLDT, 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, yesterday to get into the...
Sports
fbtw
CJHGC in position for Fil Am twin kill

CJHGC in position for Fil Am twin kill

19 hours ago
The Camp John Hay Golf Club’s two teams are looking to finish off their quests to defend titles in their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine swimmers test mettle in SEA Age Group Championship

Philippine swimmers test mettle in SEA Age Group Championship

4 hours ago
The Philippine Aquatics Inc. will send teams in four disciplines to the 46th Southeast Asian Age Group Championship, which...
Sports
fbtw
Siklab Youth Awards: World champions get share of spotlight

Siklab Youth Awards: World champions get share of spotlight

4 hours ago
Tachiana Mangin of taekwondo and weightlifters Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan will banner the heavy cast of awardees in...
Sports
fbtw
Amos, Cortez star as La Salle-UP rivalry extends to UCAL-PGFlex cage finals

Amos, Cortez star as La Salle-UP rivalry extends to UCAL-PGFlex cage finals

5 hours ago
La Salle and University of the Philippines extended their brewing rivalry to the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum Invitational Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga on verge of MPBL national crown

Pampanga on verge of MPBL national crown

5 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns asserted their superiority over the Quezon Huskers with a 79-60 victory on Tuesday night (early...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with