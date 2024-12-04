^

Sports

Watkins, Bolick wreak Havoc

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
December 4, 2024 | 12:00am
Watkins, Bolick wreak Havoc
NLEX import Mike Watkins powers his way to a 26-point, 30-rebound game versus Terrafirma last night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Bull-strong Mike Watkins imposed his will inside and Robert Bolick scored with cold efficiency.

Sparked by the duo’s monster games, NLEX ran over skidding Terrafirma, 104-85, to make it two in a row in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Watkins hauled down 30 rebounds while punching in 26 points and blocking four shots as he pounced on the Dyip’s interior deficiency that was confounded by the so-so performance of import Ryan Richards.

Bolick fired 32 spiked by a perfect 2-of-2 from the four-point arc and an impressive 11-of-14 (78.6 percent) marksmanship overall while dishing out five assists in a second-straight Player of the Game-earning outing.

Perfectly complementing the duo were Xyrus Torres, who shot 15, Tony Semerad, who chipped in 13 and Richie Rodger, who netted seven.

“Ang daming contribution sa locals and ‘yung import namin talagang nagdominate sa ilalim kaya kami nalibre,” said Bolick.

Later, Marcio Lassiter led a 36-24 closing barrage as holder San Miguel Beer posted a come-from-behind 107-104 opening victory over Phoenix (0-3).

Lassiter rifled in 11 of his 15 in the final period, including the go-ahead jumper with 2.3 seconds left to key SMB’s turnaround from 16 down.

MIKE WATKINS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Team Pacquiao falls short vs Team Fade in Dubai hoops exhibition

Team Pacquiao falls short vs Team Fade in Dubai hoops exhibition

8 hours ago
Team Pacquiao yielded to Team Fade, 93-99, on Monday night (early Tuesday in Manila) in a well-attended exhibition game at...
Sports
fbtw

Giant Lanterns draw first blood

1 day ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns asserted their might and breezed to an 88-71 victory over the Quezon Huskers in Game 1 of their MPBL Sixth Season National Finals at the Al Nasr Club’s Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga eyes 2-0 lead over Quezon in MPBL Finals

Pampanga eyes 2-0 lead over Quezon in MPBL Finals

7 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns seek a repeat over the Quezon Huskers in Game 2 of the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses, Lady Falcons figure in KO game for UAAP finals berth

Tigresses, Lady Falcons figure in KO game for UAAP finals berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Reigning champion University of Santo Tomas seeks to arrange a finals rematch with unbeaten National University when it collides...
Sports
fbtw
UST's Manaytay eyes MPBL stint first before trying to luck in PBA

UST's Manaytay eyes MPBL stint first before trying to luck in PBA

6 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas outgoing forward Christian Manaytay is aiming to go pro after the Growling Tigers’ Final Four...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IBF heavyweight champion Dubois to face Parker in Saudi Arabia

IBF heavyweight champion Dubois to face Parker in Saudi Arabia

6 hours ago
British heavyweight Daniel Dubois will defend his IBF world title against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia on February 22.
Sports
fbtw
Siklab Youth Awards: Arjo Atayde to be feted as 'Trailblazer of the Year'

Siklab Youth Awards: Arjo Atayde to be feted as 'Trailblazer of the Year'

10 hours ago
For putting a premium on grassroots sports development, Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde will be honored with the...
Sports
fbtw
Madis, Aludo advance in Philta International Juniors tennis tilt

Madis, Aludo advance in Philta International Juniors tennis tilt

10 hours ago
Filipinos Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo downed separate rivals to reach the second round of the Coca-Cola Philta...
Sports
fbtw
Morris, Diamante scoop up titles, MVP plums in PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest

Morris, Diamante scoop up titles, MVP plums in PPS Lapu-Lapu netfest

11 hours ago
Matthew Morris and Danica Diamante showcased exceptional form at the Lapu-Lapu City National Junior Championships, clinching...
Sports
fbtw
Jorelle Singh looks for Solar Spikers to take advantage of PVL match in Cebu

Jorelle Singh looks for Solar Spikers to take advantage of PVL match in Cebu

By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
Jorelle Singh has been playing volleyball for more than 20 years. The year 2025 will mark her seventh year playing pro volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with