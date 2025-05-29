Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas boys are heading to the championship round of the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers undefeated after steamrolling past Malaysia, 96-61, Thursday evening at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Complex in Pampanga.

The under-16 team of Gilas, who already punched a ticket to the FIBA U16 Asia Cup this year, remained undefeated through five games after a masterful showing against the visiting team.

Travis Pascual and Jeremiah Antolin Jr. teamed up and had 15 points apiece. The former had five assists and four rebounds in 17 minutes of play, while the latter had four boards in more than 17 minutes of action.

The Philippines jumped to a double-figure lead as early as the first quarter, goung up 28-12 after six unanswered points to finish the frame.

The dominance continued for Gilas, as they outscored the visitors 27-17 in the second period to go up 55-29.

And it was more of the same the rest of the way, with the Philippines leading by as much as 39 points, 96-57, after a putback by Mark Jhello Lumagub late.

Everaigne Cruz chipped in 14 markers for the home team, while Prince Carino had 13. Lumagub and Luisito Joel Pascual had 10 apiece.

Cameron Tan finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Malaysia. Fatt Kam Sing backstopped with 10.

At the end of the preliminaries, Philippines and Indonesia will battle it out for the championship. Both teams are already assured of a berth in the Asia Cup. Their matchup will be on Friday.

The 3-2 Thailand and the 2-3 Malaysia, for their part, will duke it out for the bronze medal and the last remaining ticket through the SEABA qualifiers.

Vietnam and Singapore, the bottom seeds of the group, will face each other to cap their tournaments.