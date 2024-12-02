Grassroots sports takes the spotlight under Tolentino's vision

In the local level, Sen. Francis Tolentino is also backing the formation of the Cavite TOL Patriots, a team that will represent his home province in the inaugural season of the Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino is spearheading the development of the country’s grassroots sports program in a bid to harness athletes who can contribute to excellence and national solidarity.

An avid sports fan whose brother, Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, recently gained a fresh four-year term as president of the Philippine Olympic Committee, Francis Tolentino launched some key initiatives that aim to help the youth get into sports.

Tolentino, for one, is the prime mover behind the Philippine Reserve Officers’ Training Course (ROTC) Games, a multi-sport event that aims to produce future leaders in sports, military service, and other professions.

“Beyond being a sports event, the aim of the ROTC Games is to develop the skills and talents and cultivate a deeper sense of nationalism among the youth,” said Tolentino, whose highly successful tourney drew the participation of over a thousand reservists and cadets from all over the country.

“I see future leaders appearing from the ranks in the field of sports, military service, and even in other professions. All these things considered; this multi-sport event is truly an enormous success.”

In the local level, he is also backing the formation of the Cavite TOL Patriots, a team that will represent his home province in the inaugural season of the Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

“The formation of the team signals a new era for women’s sports in the country,” said Tolentino after welcoming over a hundred female basketball players who tried out for slots in the Patriots lineup last November 23 and 24 in Tagaytay City.

Coach Norman Manguinao led the tryouts, and Coach Angelica Valera of Cavite State University.

John Kallos, an official from the WMPBL, gave the hopefuls a pep talk to encourage them to continue developing their skills in pursuit of their basketball dream.

“With more avenues being opened, it is my hope to advance the skill and competitive level of Filipina basketball players in order to prepare them for potential international opportunities.”

The very first tournament of the WMPBL will kick off in January 2025.

Transcending boundaries more recently, Tolentino also made an appearance to commend the Mindanao Association of State Tertiary Schools for “fostering meaningful connections” among its members through the staging of its annual sports and cultural events.

“Through events like this, we see the strength of Mindanao’s youth, its culture, and its ability for collaboration. In a world often divided by differences, your efforts to unite diverse communities through sports and culture resonated deeply,” said Tolentino, who urged his audience to continue upholding the principles of fairness, respect and camaraderie in playing the games.

He also reminded them that “they are all part of a greater community working toward shared goals.”

Tolentino emphasized how young athletes should “build friendships that transcend boundaries and strengthen the bonds that make diversity a source of pride and strength.”

He added that sports development is not just about creating athletes: it is about building a stronger nation.

“When our youth engage in sports, they learn values essential to nation-building: discipline, teamwork, resilience, and pride in representing their country,” he said.

“The impact is already palpable. From barangay tournaments fostering a united community to national athletes bringing honor to the country on the world stage, sports continue to shape national identity and social cohesion.”

For Tolentino, development is not just about creating athletes: it is about building a stronger nation.

Tolentino’s comprehensive approach in sports development will change the game for the Filipino youth “while strengthening the fabric of our nation.”

For this outstanding sports patron, every young Filipino is not just a potential champion, but a vital contributor to the country’s quest towards excellence and national pride.