Tabuena clinches career-best 3rd place at IS Qatar

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 1, 2024 | 11:58am
This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on August 31, 2024 shows Miguel Tabuena of Philippines playing a shot during the third round of the Mandiri Indonesia Open golf tournament at the Damai Indah Golf - PIK Course in Jakarta.
Photo by Graham Uden / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena delivered his finest performance yet on the International Series stage, securing a remarkable joint third-place finish with a closing round of 70 at the IS Qatar.

The event, held at the wind-raked Doha Golf Club, was dominated by American Peter Uihlein, who stormed to a commanding four-stroke victory on Saturday.

Starting the final round of the $2.5-million championship tied for seventh, six strokes adrift of Uihlein, Tabuena staged a strong challenge. He ended a run of five straight pars with three birdies over the next four holes, reigniting hopes of a title run.

However, costly three-putt errors resurfaced, leading to a bogey on the par-4 12th and another dropped shot on the 14th after a missed green. Despite these setbacks, Tabuena showcased resilience, carding a birdie on the 16th before enduring another three-putt on the par-5 18th for par, closing with a 34-36 round.

Tabuena's nine-under 279 total placed him tied for third, seven strokes behind Uihlein, whose 16-under 272 total after a 69 secured a five-shot triumph over former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.

The South African’s valiant 68 left him second at 277, while Louis Oosthuizen, another major winner, bogeyed his last two holes to join Tabuena at third after a 71.

This stellar performance eclipses Tabuena's previous best finish – tied for eighth at IS Morocco last April – and positions him as a strong contender heading into next week's season-ending IS Saudi at the Riyadh Golf Club.

