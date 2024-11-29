'More experienced, more confident' Ratliffe ready to lift Hotshots to Commissionerâ€™s Cup glory

'More experienced, more confident' Ratliffe ready to lift Hotshots to Commissioner’s Cup glory

MANILA, Philippines -- After a seven-year absence, Magnolia Hotshots import Ricardo Ratliffe is bent on making some noise once again in the PBA.

Ratliffe, who last played for the then-Star Hotshots back in 2017, had a triumphant return to the PBA, leading the way for the 118-100 win.

In the game, he finished with 30 points and 18 rebounds to go with five assists and two blocks. He also shot a near-perfect 11-of-13 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free throw line.

His performance was enough to quell the explosive performances of Blackwater’s George King and Sedrick Barefield, who scored 42 and 24, respectively.

After the game, the 35-year-old bruiser underscored that his performance playing in the Korean Basketball League and as a naturalized player of South Korea gave him more confidence than ever.

“I felt like with me having more experience and a lot more confidence playing against a lot better competition, not only just in the KBL but also on the world stage with the national team… we played teams like Lithuania, Argentina, Nigeria. Being able to be successful against those strong teams, high-ranking teams just made my confidence a lot better, a lot higher,” he said.

“Even though I’m maybe a little bit less of an athlete due to age, I feel like my experience and my confidence still makes me a pretty good player,” he added.

He said that while he has not been part of the team since 2017, he has always watched Magnolia’s games and kept up with the squad, and that he is “super grateful” to be called back into the Philippines once again despite the years apart.

“I’m just super grateful that he considered me as an import. Not young as I used to be, I’m 35 now, for him to still believe in me, believe in the way I take care of my body and still give me a chance to come out here and help this team get some wins, I’m just truly grateful,” he told reporters.

“I make sure I take care of my body and try to play the best, be the best I can be to… I know the better I am, the better the team would be. Go out there every day, make sure I take care of my body, rest well and give it everything I got on the court.”

Magnolia will try to string together two wins in a row as they battle the Converge FiberXers on Sunday, 5 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.