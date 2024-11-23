Chet Cat gallops to 1st-place finish in PSA Cup benefit race

Jockey Antonio Navarosa (green jersey, No. 5 on right) brings home his horse bet Chef Cat to a photo-finish victory during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) benefit race on Friday at the Metro Manila Turf Club Inc. in Malvar, Batangas.

MANILA, Philippines — Chet Cat ruled the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup benefit race last Friday, November 22, at the Metro Manila Turf Club Inc. in Malvar, Batangas.

Jockey Antonio Navarosa guided Chet Cat to the victory in the race organized by the Philippines’ oldest media organization, which is composed of writers and editors of the country’s major local broadsheets and news websites.