New Zealand coach proud of Tall Blacks’ gallant stand vs Gilas

The Tall Blacks performed the Haka before their clash with Gilas Pilipinas.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite squandering a huge lead and ultimately falling against a “very polished” Gilas Pilipinas squad on Thursday, New Zealand head coach Judd Flavell voiced pride in the Tall Blacks.

New Zealand absorbed its first loss against the Philippines in five games on Thursday night, 93-89, in their FIBA Asia Qualifiers clash at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Tall Blacks started the game 8-0 but fell behind by 12 points in the third quarter before a rally came up a bit too late.

After the game, Flavell said that he is happy with how his team battled “in what we knew was going to be a tough contest.”

“The Philippines are a very polished outfit and they play a very structured offense and very big, very physical. We knew this coming into the game that that was going to be some of the keys that we had to do on the defensive end. We were there for the majority of the game,” he told reporters at the post-game press conference.

“We had a patch in the third quarter where we sort of let it slip and they were able to capitalize on offensive rebounds and points in the paint. But for the majority of it, very proud of my group,” he added.

Corey Webster, who spearheaded the Tall Blacks with 25 points and five assists on 5-of-6 3-pointers, said that the team “had our chances in the game.”

“A couple of times we had a good lead, went up eight or nine points and then we let that slip. When you let a lead slip so many times in international ball, it takes a bit of your energy,” he said.

“So we just need to clean up a few things. But I'm proud of the boys and how they came out and we fought all the way to the end with a long travel and only two trainings together with a new squad. We did well to come together as a group in battle,” he added.

“It was a tough game, which international basketball always is.”

New Zealand led by as much as nine points in the first quarter before the Philippines stormed back.

The Tall Blacks led by four, 60-56, before Gilas turned the tides with a 16-0 run to give the Philippines a 72-60 lead.

Tom Vodanovich sparked a late run to cut the lead to two, 89-91, with about 20 seconds remaining.

A pair of free throws by Justin Brownlee iced the game.

Vodanovich, who previously played as an import for the Converge FiberXers, also drew praise from Flavell.

“Yeah, you know, Tommy, that's what he does. He's a competitor. He loves the physical challenge and what he provides us is obviously really great floor spacing with his shooting ability,” he said.

“Two teams, two different styles of play tonight and so while they were battling us on the inside, we were trying to stretch the floor and Tom, that's what he really provides his team. He's one that's always up for the challenge,” he added.