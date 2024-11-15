^

Quiban slips in Taifong Open; Pagunsan falters in Japan

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 15, 2024 | 6:41pm
Justin Quiban
STAR / Ernie Peñaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Consistency proved elusive for Justin Quiban, who carded an even-par 72 in the second round of the Taifong Open on Friday, dropping the Filipino ace from a promising joint fifth to a tie for 29th at the halfway mark of the Asian Tour event in Taiwan.

Starting at the back nine of Taifong Golf Club, Quiban showed flashes of brilliance with two birdies against a bogey. Carrying that momentum into the front nine, he picked up two more birdies in the first five holes but stumbled with consecutive bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8.

From just three strokes behind the leaders after the first round, Quiban now trails by 10 shots with a two-day total of 139.

Australia's Jack Thompson maintained his scintillating form, following up his opening 64 with a 65 to take the solo lead at 129, one stroke ahead of Thailand's Suteepat Prateeptienchai, who produced a tournament-best 63 for a 130.

Hung Chien-Yao of Taiwan and Runchanapong Youprayong of Thailand are tied for third at 132 after rounds of 64 and 68, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sean Ramos ensured weekend play with a battling 69 for a 143 total, earning him a share of 62nd place. Gabriel Manotoc, however, failed to advance, finishing with a 79 and a 154 total.

In Japan, Juvic Pagunsan cooled off in the second round of the Dunlop Phoenix Open after a blistering start. Following his impressive opening-round 66, the Filipino veteran managed only a one-over 72 on Thursday, slipping from joint second to a tie for 30th at 138 at the Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki.

Pagunsan struggled to recreate his birdie spree from the first round, recording just one birdie against two bogeys.

Justin delos Santos, on the other hand, fared slightly better, posting a 71 for a 140 total, but both find themselves far from the pace set by M. McGreevy.

The American fired a sensational 62 to surge into the lead at 128, four shots clear of Hideki Matsuyama and Yasuka Semikawa, who both carded 65s to share second at 132.

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN
