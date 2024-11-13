Olympian Didal rules Brazil skateboard tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Olympic skateboarder Margielyn Didal is back on top.

Didal ruled the women’s division of the Red Bull Buenos Aires Conquest in Brazil over the weekend.

She bested Dutch skater Roos Zwetsloot in the finals, after seeing tough competition in the qualifiers and the semifinals.

Three judges gave the win to Didal, while two gave it to Zwetsloot.

A late mishap by the Dutch, as well as a buzzer-beating clean attempt by Didal, ultimately gave the latter the win.

The charismatic Cebuana edged out Argentina’s Aldana Bertran and Brazil’s Leticia Bufoni in the qualifying round, and punched her ticket to the finals after defeating Argentina’s Camila Caceres in the semis.

The competition brought together 24 of the world’s best skaters in front of a 2,000-strong crowd at the University of Buenos Aires Law School to witness the Red Bull Buenos Aires Conquest.

Over at the men’s division, Brazilian skater Gabryel Aguilar defended his title after beating Mexico’s Brayan Coria in the finals.

According to Red Bull, the competition “featured riskier tricks and showcased the culture and history of the host city, coursing through iconic local skateboarding obstacles.”

Buenos Aires was the final stop in the global competition, after stops in Paris, Lisbon and Rio de Janeiro with iconic backdrops in each stop.

"The competition served as a celebration of skate culture, allowing skaters from across the world to demonstrate their skill and style on a global platform," Red Bull's statement said.

Didal’s ankle injury forced her to miss the Paris Olympics, after making her debut in the Tokyo Games.