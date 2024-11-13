Filipino gamers shine in Pokemon Macau tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipino Pokemon TCG players finished within the top eight of the 2nd Asia Sports Collectors Convention International Pokemon tournament in Macau over the weekend.

On Sunday, November 10, Hobby Stadium sent a team of 13 players to the tourney, and two went the distance – Daniel Bernas and Rhian Famaran.

Bernas, a former Arnis athlete and world champion, crashed into the final eight of the tourney using his Irons Thorns ex.

Eventually, he was eliminated by one of Hong Kong’s top players piloting a Raging Bolt ex.

Famaran, on the other hand, also bowed out of the competition in the final eight after besting numerous opponents with his Charizard ex deck.

Famaran is a two-time Pokemon Philippines TCG national champion, as well as a world championships competitor.

The rest of the team members – Glen Bantug, Junichi Miyake, Jimbo Santiago, Aira Pineda, Juancho Saldana, Vincent Haoson, Iva Rodas, Varr Co, Elyo Teo, Leo Lee and Momo Lee finished in the top 32.

The squad is eyeing to qualify for the 2025 Pokemon TCG World Championships next year.