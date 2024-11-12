Real-life Jinx's Safehouse marks celebration of Arcaneâ€™s final season

^

Real-life Jinx's Safehouse marks celebration of Arcane’s final season

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 9:43am
From left: Reichelle Vergara, head of PR and sustainability, UNIQLO Philippines; Joel Guzman, Riot Games Philippines country manager; Lara Antonio, marketing services manager and TFT brand manager; and bKimi Salazar, Riot Games Philippines brand manager (MOBA) - LOL and WR.
Riot Games Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of the second and final season of Emmy award-winning series Arcane, Riot Games Philippines has partnered with Rumble Royale Stronghold in Quezon City to bring Jinx's Safehouse, the hideout of League of Legends Jinx in the series.

As new acts of Arcane Season 2 drop every Saturday from November 9-23, fans can experience Jinx’s Safehouse at the Rumble Royale Stronghold in Quezon City with weekly watch parties, mini games, exhibitions, show matches, cosplay competitions and more.

But it isn't just an event for League of Legends (LOL) players as booths and activities for other Riot Games titles like Wild Rift (WR), Teamfight Tactics (TFT), and Valorant are also present. Partner retail brand Uniqlo showcases its new Arcane graphic t-shirt collection, while pizza restaurant chain Pizza Hut will provide free pizza during watch parties.

“The finale of Arcane is an important moment for us at Riot Games. And it is a moment that we want to share with as many people as possible, to keep delivering positive experiences to Pinoy gamers. That’s why we are bringing Jinx’s Safehouse to life. The event welcomes LOL, TFT, WR and Valorant players to express our appreciation for their passion and unwavering support for Riot Games titles,” said Joel Guzman, country manager of Riot Games Philippines. 

Jinx’s Safehouse opened last Saturday, November 9, and will be open every weekend until November 24, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. A ticketing system is implemented for Saturday activities, including the watch party, while the venue will be open for all during Sundays during the live companion series, Arcane Unleashed.

"Arcane Unleashed is a weekly live-streamed companion series to Arcane that broadcasts on various streaming platforms globally. Hosted by our Filipino influencers discussing Arcane fandom and League gameplay. The Philippines was one of the countries chosen by the Arcane Global Team to have this companion series. It's a big deal for us to be chosen and have a unique Filipino experience for Arcane,” said Kimi Salazar, Riot Games Philippines brand manager for MOBA (LOL and WR).

Jinx’s Safehouse will open again this Saturday, November 16, as the second Act (episodes four to six) will be released at 4 p.m., while the final act will be released on November 23 at the same time.

