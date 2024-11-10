UP's Millora-Brown out in showdown vs La Salle

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines will miss a huge piece in their finals rematch against the La Salle Green Archers on Sunday as big man Quentin Millora-Brown will sit out the crucial game.

Millora-Brown flew to the US to mourn the passing of his grandfather Angel, the Fighting Maroons announced.

"We understand, we respect, and we support Q's decision na umuwi muna to spend time with his family," head coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

"The MBT and, I'm sure, buong UP community rin are with him ngayon, as they mourn the loss of a family member. Let's all pray for him."

A win by the Fighting Maroons will solidify their twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

But they will have to bang bodies with big men Mike Phillips and Kevin Quiambao without their main man in the middle.

Millora-Brown is averaging 8.1 points, 8,9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game thus far. But the Diliman-based group will still have plenty of options down low, with Francis Lopez, Mark Belmonte, Aldous Torculas, Gani Stevens, Sean Alter and Dikachi Ududo more than capable of providing inside presence.

The Maroons are currently at second place with a 9-2 win-loss slate. They are coming off a massive 67-47 loss against the National University Bulldogs in their previous game.

Millora-Brown will fly back to the Philippines on Monday, arriving on Wednesday to rejoin UP in its playoff push, the squad said.