^

Sports

Philippines' coach upbeat on AFF Women’s Futsal Championships campaign

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 8, 2024 | 12:52pm
Philippines' coach upbeat on AFF Womenâ€™s Futsal Championships campaign
The Philippine women’s futsal national team.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation unveiled the lineup for the Philippine women’s futsal national team that will be competing in the upcoming Asean Football Federation Women’s Futsal Championship, which will be held from November 16-21 at the PhilSports Arena.

Named to the squad are Mykaella Abeto, Samantha Hughes, Kayla Santiago, Vrendelle Nuera, Cathrine Graversen, Princess Cristobas, Lanie Ortillo, Claire Lubetania, Agot Danton, Jada Bicierro, Althea Rebosura, Hazel Lustan, Louraine Evangelista, Alisha del Ocampo, Isabella Bandoja and Angelica Teves.

The nationals are coached by futsal coaching legend Vic Hermans, who has been with the squad since 2022.

Regarding the squad and not wanting to give anything away, Hermans said that players were selected based on their ability to quickly transition from defense to offense and vice versa. 

“Everybody starts from a certain formation and they bring their own skills to the team. In futsal, they must be adept at defending and attacking,” said the Dutchman. “The last three years have been exciting for me as we discovered a lot of talent that we brought together for this competition.”

The AFF Women’s Futsal Championship features top-rated squads from Southeast Asia in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar. And Hermans made no bones about the mountains to climb for the Philippine team. “We have four strong opponents, but in spite of that, we hope to make it to the finals.”

Despite the challenges, Hermans is confident about the Philippine team’s showing: “I am 100% in my belief of a good showing by our national team in this tournament.”

vuukle comment

FUTSAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Phillips takes charge as Archers thwart Tams

Phillips takes charge as Archers thwart Tams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion La Salle turned to Mike Phillips in lieu of the struggling MVP Kevin Quiambao as the Archers fended off...
Sports
fbtw
Rest of Archers celebrated for carrying main man KQ vs FEU

Rest of Archers celebrated for carrying main man KQ vs FEU

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
After a rare off night from Kevin Quiambao, La Salle Green Archers head coach Topex Robinson lauded his team for picking up...
Sports
fbtw

Giants lined up for Coms Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
With no height restriction for imports, the coming PBA Commissioner’s Cup will be a playground for giants but tried-and-tested veterans Justin Brownlee and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, both under 6-6, are likely...
Sports
fbtw
19 athletes selected for Atletang Ayala program

19 athletes selected for Atletang Ayala program

1 day ago
Nineteen top-caliber Filipino athletes made it to the list of individuals joining Ayala Foundation’s Atletang Ayala...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa on cusp of title repeat

Tropa on cusp of title repeat

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Back to its old shot-stopping ways, back in control and just one win away from a repeat championship.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lakers assign Bronny James to G-League squad

Lakers assign Bronny James to G-League squad

1 hour ago
Bronny James, the 20-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been assigned by the Los Angeles Lakers to their G-League...
Sports
fbtw
PGFlex Invitational cagefest: Archers still unscathed; Scorpions near semis

PGFlex Invitational cagefest: Archers still unscathed; Scorpions near semis

1 hour ago
La Salle kept its record pristine while reigning UCAL champion Centro Escolar University firmed up its semis bid in the PGFlex...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey masters the elements, ties for lead with 67

Hoey masters the elements, ties for lead with 67

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Rico Hoey defied the unforgiving winds that dominated the opening round of the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico,...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks end dry spell, rout Jazz

Bucks end dry spell, rout Jazz

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 65 points to finally break a six-game losing streak of the Milwaukee...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with